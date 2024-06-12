The Big Picture New set photos of Superman reveal iconic Daily Planet office, showcasing classic look for upcoming film.

Director James Gunn confirms Superman will kick off new DC Universe, with star-studded ensemble cast.

Release date set for July 11, 2025, as film explores superhero's journey reconciling heritage and human upbringing.

Barely 24 hours after director James Gunn showcased a look at the set of his upcoming film Superman, new behind-the-scenes photos have been revealed which show off one of The Man of Steel's most iconic locations. The Everything_DCU/JeremyJLop X account posted several photos from the set of Superman featuring The Daily Planet newspaper office where Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) will certainly be found through the film. This rendition of The Daily Planet appears much different than previous DCU helmer Zack Snyder's version; Gunn's rendition looks to be going for more of an old school, classic look than the modern vibe achieved in both Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Superman began filming earlier this year, and Gunn revealed not long ago that shooting was roughly halfway done. The film still has more than a year until release, which will hopefully leave VFX artists with plenty of time to polish things up without being strained and overworked. Gunn has confirmed that, although several DCEU actors such as Xolo Maridueña and John Cena will carry over their roles into the new DCU, that Superman will serve as the start of the new universe. Even the second season of Peacemaker is confirmed to be canon to the DCU while Season 1 is not; Season 2 will see Cena's Christopher Smith face off against his former nemesis' father, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo).

Who All Has Been Cast in ‘Superman’?

Close

Ever since it was first announced that Corenswet and Brosnahan would play Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman (formerly titled Superman: Legacy), Gunn has assembled quite the ensemble for his DCU debut film. Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) have been tapped to play Supergirl, Kendra Saunders, and Lex Luthor, respectively. Nathan Fillion, who has previously worked with Gunn on other properties such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad, will also be suiting up in Superman, playing Guy Gardner's version of The Green Lantern. Other cast members include Skyler Gisondo, who will portray Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce will play head of The Daily Planet Perry White, with Anthony Carrigan, Sean Gunn, and more all tapped to play a role.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Check out the new set photos above and stream the most recent standalone Superman movie, Man of Steel, on Max.

WATCH ON MAX