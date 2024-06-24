The Big Picture James Gunn shares exciting set photos from upcoming Superman film, revealing David Corenswet and Edi Gathegi in costumes.

Gunn juggles filming Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, showcasing dedication to the DCU.

Superman's impressive ensemble cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Milly Alcock, and Nathan Fillion to bring iconic characters to life.

One of the most anticipated projects of 2025 just got arguably its most exciting look yet. The official Cleveland.com X account posted new photos taken by Joshua Gunter from the set of Superman, which show the best look yet at David Corenswet in the Kryptonian red and blue, along with Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, as well as director James Gunn managing the action. Superman has been filming since earlier this year, with Gunn dropping several set photos over recent weeks to show off the debut DCU film. Most recently, set photos emerged of Clark Kent actor Corenswet wearing a black cloak, seemingly designed to cover his red and blue suit, which thankfully has been revealed in its full glory in today's new dump of images.

Gunn has been a busy man of late, navigating the filming of both Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 at the same time. Doing all this while also keeping fans in the loop and serving as one of the most transparent executives and creatives in Hollywood is no small feat, but it shows Gunn's dedication and commitment to making the DCU something Warner Bros. and DC fans can be proud of. Talk surrounding Superman has been largely positive since the initial announcement of DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, with the film assembling an impressive ensemble cast to star alongside Corenswet and Gathegi, including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, with Nicholas Hoult as the feature villain Lex Luthor, and many more.

What DCU Projects Are Hot at the Moment?

Image via James Gunn

Although the wait for Superman is just beginning, with the film currently eyeing a July 11, 2025, release date, there are several upcoming DC projects to keep fans entertained in the meantime. One under-the-radar but beloved show is My Adventures with Superman, which is currently airing its second season, and stars The Boys actor Jack Quaid as Superman, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen. The animated series Creature Commandos will also arrive on Max later this year, which has built out a stacked cast including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Grillo will even bring his talents into live-action, as Gunn recently announced that he will face off against Cena's Christopher Smith in Peacemaker Season 2.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.