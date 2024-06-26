The Big Picture Set photos of Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Superman show a damaged version of the iconic villain, hinting at an intense showdown with the Man of Steel.

Superman directed by James Gunn will explore a young Clark Kent balancing his life as a journalist and a powerful hero in a world filled with powerful beings.

The 2025 reboot of Superman introduces a new version of the Man of Steel, focusing on his roots as the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way.

As the production of Superman continues, new looks at the characters from the upcoming blockbuster are revealed. Set photos from the movie have emerged on social media, and they provide a fresh look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The legendary villain from DC Comics is ready to square off against Superman in yet another adaptation of their historical rivalry from the comic books. Hoult's version of Lex looks damaged, judging by the makeup applied to him. It remains to be seen what caused the injuries to the villains, once Superman premieres in theaters on July 11, 2025.

James Gunn is directing Superman, while the filmmaker behind the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is busy planning out the future of the DC Universe alongside Peter Safran. The movie will follow a young version of the Man of Steel played by David Corenswet. Clark Kent will attempt to balance his life as a journalist for the Daily Planet with his activities as one of the most powerful heroes on the planet. But, while other big screen adaptations of Superman have introduced the character as a lonely savior, Corenswet's version of Clark Kent will already live in a world filled with powerful beings and strange occurrences.

The cast of Superman also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, the fearless reporter who falls in love with Clark Kent in most adaptations of the character. After entertaining the world as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for years, Brosnahan will step into the shoes of the brave lead played by Amy Adams in the DC Extended Universe. Plot details from Superman remain kept under wraps, but even if Kal-El must be careful around Lex Luthor, the billionaire won't be the only villain lurking in the shadows. The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) is a force to be reckoned with in Metropolis.

Superman and Lex Luthor's Legendary Rivalry

Image via James Gunn

Superman has faced plenty of powerful villains over the years, but no one appears to despise him more than Lex Luthor. The villain was portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg back when Henry Cavill was the Man of Steel, with that version of the antagonist taking extreme measures to defeat his enemy. Before joining the cast of Superman, Hoult appeared as Renfield in the story about Dracula's (Nicolas Cage) assistant. The actor also voiced Jon in The Garfield Movie earlier this year. Superman has fought Lex Luthor in graphic novels, video games, movies and television series. Next summer, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will get an opportunity to expand the legacy of this blood feud.

You can check out the new images from the set of Superman below. The first movie of the DC Universe premieres on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.