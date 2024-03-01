The Big Picture James Gunn teases his upcoming Superman film with a set video featuring main cast, set to iconic theme music.

With production underway, Gunn is keeping fans engaged by releasing teasers, avoiding potential leaks that could spoil surprises.

Superman flies into theaters July 11, 2025, promising a modern take on the iconic superhero's timeless values.

One day into March and James Gunn is about to set the internet ablaze once more after releasing a video from the set of Superman — his recently retitled movie — showing off his three main stars of the movie. The video, which was originally shot in selfie mode by his Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan, for her TikTok page, features John Williams' iconic Superman Theme playing in the background and, when the trumpets kick in at the end, into frame pop both David Corenswet, the new Man of Steel, and a very bald Nicholas Hoult, who will be assuming the role of Superman's most iconic villain, Lex Luthor. Brosnahan captioned her video "A supervillain, a journalist and an alien walk into a bar..."

Now that the film is cast, with production getting underway imminently as well as costume fittings and table reads — oh my! — Gunn is clearly going to be having a lot of fun over the next weeks and months dropping little teases from his movie. For his part, it makes an awful lot of sense. A lot of major films, like Deadpool and Wolverine, have been beset by leaks from the set which could potentially spoil first looks at props, costume, and even cameo appearances. By releasing these drops himself, Gunn can control the narrative of the film while rewarding fans for their patience and goodwill.

What's the Story Behind 'Superman'?

Image via DC Comics

Superman will kick-start a new DC Universe under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran, as fans will enter a world where Superman is already an established hero alongside other superheroes from the DC canon. The new DC Universe will connect upcoming films, television series, and video games, with Superman the first to release in theatres, following the animated series Creature Commandos due out later this year. Other projects current in development include The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and The Brave and the Bold.

The new universe will also welcome more heroes, featuring a frequent collaborator of Gunn's, Nathan Fillion, set to embody Guy Gardner from the Green Lantern Corps, with his relationship to Superman yet unclear. Additionally, María Gabriela de Faría is cast as Angela Spica, better known as The Engineer, and Milly Alcock has been selected to play Kara Zor-El, or Supergirl. While Alcock's involvement in Superman is still pending confirmation, her appearance would not be entirely unexpected. Other members of the cast include Sara Sampaio, Skyler Gisondo, Anthony Carrigan and Isabela Merced.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. See the video shared by Gunn below.