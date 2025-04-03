After debuting at CinemaCon yesterday, a new Superman sneak peek trailer has been released. The Last Son of Krypton's newest big-screen adventure will premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025. The footage features a battered and bloodied Superman crashing in the icy wastes. He whistles and summons his best friend (sorry, Jimmy Olsen): Krypto, the Superdog! Bounding towards him at super-speed, the Hound of Steel tries to play at first, despite Superman's obvious distress. When his master tells him to "bring us home," however, the faithful dog springs into action and drags him to the crystalline magnificence of the Fortress of Solutide, which emerges majestically from the snow.

There, Kal-El is attended to by a quartet of caped robots; robots have traditionally staffed the Fortress of Solitude since its comics debut in the Silver Age of Comics. Their prescription for Superman's injuries is a dose of light from the yellow sun that grants him his fantastic powers; however, it seems that the cure isn't much more pleasant than the disease. It then cuts to a montage of clips and characters from the film, previously seen in the film's teaser.

Who Stars in 'Superman'?

David Corenswet will don the cape for the first time as Superman and his alter ego, Clark Kent. Rachel Brosnahan will star as Lois Lane, while Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen) and Wendell Pierce (Perry White) will portray his Daily Planet coworkers. Fellow heroes Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathgi) will feature in the film, as will villains Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and the nanotech-powered Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría). Frank Grillo will appear as government operative Rick Flag, reprising his role from the Creature Commandos animated series, and Milly Alcock will drop in as Superman's cousin Kara, alias Supergirl, teasing her own solo big-screen adventure in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is the first film in a new attempt at a shared DC Comics cinematic universe, replacing the DC Extended Universe that began with 2013's Man of Steel and continued into 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Gunn, who directed and wrote Superman, is spearheading the effort for Warner Bros; he also created the first TV series in the new DC Universe, the animated Creature Commandos, which premiered late last year.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new Superman teaser above.