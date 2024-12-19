Good deeds, quippy one-liners, and secret identities aside, there’s one thing that truly defines a superhero - their fit. The perfect suit is an absolute must-have when figuring out your persona, and—in the movies—the heroes make their outfits look oh so perfect. But, that’s all part of movie magic - being sewn into a tight spandex costume for the better part of a day and somehow remembering to nail your marks and lines all while staying in character. For Superman’s David Corenswet, putting on the iconic suit meant a lot to him, but the main feeling was a constant sense of discomfort.

After a pre-screening of the trailer with the press, where Collider’s Steve Weintraub was in attendance, Corenswet answered a question about his memory of the process of becoming the titular hero and his response will ensure that you never envy an actor’s perfectly fitted supersuit again.

“I'm sure there are many things that I will remember as I think back over our time shooting, but the first thing that comes to mind is the difference between the feeling of playing Superman. It is not that glamorous. It's a lot of being tied up to cranes and pulleys and having your legs held up by stuntmen to get you in the right position. The suit looks a lot cooler than it feels. Literally, on a hot day, I’m cooking inside of it. The thing that took me off guard is there's also the process of people asking about the first time you put on the suit. When you have the amazing chance to build a suit from the ground up with an amazing costume department, you don't put on the suit for the first time; you put on parts of it, and then it gets fitted, and more pieces get put in.”

The Experience of Sharing the Suit with Others

Image via Warner Bros

As with most things in life, it’s the giving back aspect that really makes you feel good and that’s the point of the process, that Corenswet felt most like Superman. Sharing the truly unforgettable and moving moments of his co-workers and even their kids seeing him suited up for the first time, he said,

“So, for me, it was the first time that other people saw me in the suit. It's like when you get a nice haircut, and you forget about it, but then you walk around, and everybody's like, ‘Whoa, you look great for once!’ I walked on set, and I had other people who saw me in the suit for the first time, so I got to see other people see Superman. I didn't feel like Superman, but it was so amazing watching my castmates and the crew members who are also getting to work on this amazing, historic piece of media, the moments when they saw it for the first time, or when they saw Superman fly for the first time. Not getting to be that, particularly, but getting to witness them witness it. The best thing is seeing kids see it when crew people would bring their kids to the set. Getting to see, first person, a five or six-year-old kid see Superman, there's just there's nothing like it. It's amazing.”

The first Superman trailer is out now with the movie set to soar into cinemas on July 11, 2025.