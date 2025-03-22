DC fans are just a few short months away from the new DCU’s first film, Superman. The James Gunn-directed spectacle will be filled with many iconic comic book characters. This includes both heroes and villains. On the good-guy side of the equation, Superman’s cousin Supergirl will be making her big-screen return for the epic adventure. Now, before the DCU takes flight, McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest batch of Kryptonian comic book figures.

A part of McFarlane's Page Punchers line, the two new seven-inch scale figures are inspired by different comic iterations of Superman and Supergirl. For the Man of Steel, Superman is based on his famous Kingdom Come design, while Supergirl is based on her appearance in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Both figures will come with a reprint comic book. Superman will have Justice Society of America Vol.3 #10 and Supergirl will be accompanied by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1. These Page Punchers will also have poseable cloth capes. Supergirl even comes with the sword that she can be seen raising on Woman of Tomorrow’s cover.

The Man of Steel and the Woman of Tomorrow