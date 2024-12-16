It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Superman. Marketing for James Gunn’s first feature in the DC universe has rolled out, and while fans are expecting a trailer soon, the studio released the first poster for the film with David Corenswet bringing hope to the universe with his iteration of Man of Steel. While plot details are kept tightly under wraps, a synopsis has also been revealed to hype fans further.

While the synopsis doesn’t reveal much about the story, it’ll certainly please fans who are longing for a bright, hopeful iteration of the character after Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill’s slightly darker iteration of the character. The synopsis reads:

“James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a SUPERMAN who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

What to Expect From ‘Superman’?

The story will follow Clark Kent aka Superman as he aims to reconcile his heritage with his human upbringing. This now, coupled with the new poster and synopsis, hints in the direction of a character driven by truth, and justice – the classic Man of Steel qualities. Based on previously revealed set images, the movie should follow a more established Clark Kent, who is working at the Daily Planet and is moonlighting as Superman. Gunn too, previously hinted at the unseen side of the fan-favorite superhero which fans will get to see as well as the big bad that Lex Luthor will be. He divulged,

"I don't think we've ever seen the big science fiction Silver Age Superman aspects that we have in our movie. And we've never seen...you know, you'll see it when the movie comes out, but we've never seen this specific part of Superman's life."

The movie will also introduce a new league of DC heroes with an ensemble cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathigi as Mr. Terrific, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and many more. Gunn directs, from a script that he wrote himself, and as co-CEO of DC Studios, is a producer alongside Peter Safran.

Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as we wait for the first trailer of Gunn's first big DCU film, this week.