If any of us are ever feeling a bit rough, all we need to help lift our spirits is a dog. And evidently, that is just as true a statement if you're Superman, from what we've just seen in a new TV spot for July's movie which sees the return of the Man of Steel to the big screen. After dropping earlier today for DC Fan First members, James Gunn has also shared the new teaser on social media and, while some of it is footage we saw in the original trailer released just before Christmas, we do have some intriguing new shots.

The teaser showcases fresh footage of Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and, most notably, the best look yet at David Corenswet’s Superman soaring through the skies. The 30-second spot also features a reimagined version of John Williams’ iconic Superman score, blending scenes from the previously released full-length trailer with some brand-new shots. It opens with a powerful image of a bruised and battered Clark Kent/Superman calling for Krypto the Superdog’s help, before shifting to a heartfelt moment of the Man of Steel protecting a young girl.

What's in the New 'Superman' Teaser?

We see Luthor arriving in the Arctic, with some very sharp looking sunglasses, presumably to try and locate Superman's man-cave. Highlights from the previous trailer included a fire-breathing monster wreaking havoc on Metropolis, Superman smashing through what looks like a glass cage, a young boy proudly raising a Superman flag, the Man of Steel holding a damaged robot, a showdown on a baseball field, Krypto coming to Clark’s rescue, and a romantic moment between Superman and Lois as they dance and float off the ground, which had all of us swooning.

But the standout moment from this new TV spot, however, is undoubtedly the footage of Superman in flight. Similar to the shot of Lex, Superman is seen in the Arctic, flying through the ice with pinpoint accuracy and the teaser follows him flying both from behind and head-on as he weaves gracefully around towering glaciers like something out of Top Gun: Maverick. It's only four seconds, but what a thrilling four seconds that, if it doesn't whet your appetite for what Gunn is cooking for DC fans, then we aren't exactly sure what will.

Superman will open in multiplexes around the world on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news on the future of the DC Universe.