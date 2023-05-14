Following the success of Batman: The Animated Series, Bruce Timm, Alan Burnett, and Paul Dini created a new show for the man of steel. Superman: The Animated Series became a generation's image of who Superman (Tim Daly) and his relationships are. Thanks to some crossovers with Batman, it spawned further shows within the same continuity, such as Batman Beyond, Static Shock, and Justice League.

With much of the same production team as Batman, it's no wonder why many of these stories were of high quality. The show paid homage to the classic roots of Superman while modernizing the stories, and wasn't afraid to challenge its audience with dark imagery and bittersweet endings.

10 "The Last Son of Krypton: Part 1"

IMDb score 8.3/10

Jor-El (Christopher McDonald) is a scientist from the planet Krypton who has found evidence that it will soon be destroyed. Nobody takes his theories seriously, especially when Krypton's supercomputer, Brainiac (Corey Burton) offers an alternative answer. As time grows short, Jor-El and his wife Lara (Finola Hughes) do what they can to preserve the life of their son, Kal-El.

It was a bold strategy to dedicate the first episode of the show to Krypton's destruction, but Burnett and Dini pulled it off with aplomb. In twenty-two minutes, audiences come to care for Jor-El's plight and root for him to succeed even though we know he's doomed to failure. It captures the sombre tone of a world coming to an end, with a sliver of hope in the fact that Kal-El survived.

9 "Mxyzpixilated"

IMDb score 8.3/10

Clark is surprised and annoyed that a little man with reality-warping powers that only he can see is following him around. This is Mr. Mxyzptlk (Gilbert Gottfried), a being from the 5th dimension, who wants to play games with Superman. Clark can get rid of him by tricking him into saying his name backwards, but this only works for 90 days.

8 "Apokolips... Now!: Part 1"

IMDb score 8.6/10

The criminal organization Intergang has returned to Metropolis with weapons from Darkseid (Michael Ironside), the ruler of Apokolips. One of their raids injures Inspector Maggie Sawyer (Joanna Cassidy), which sets her partner, Dan Turpin (Joseph Bologna) on a warpath. Meanwhile, a mysterious hero named Orion (Steve Sandor) comes to Earth and warns Superman of Darkseid's intentions.

"Apokolypse... Now!" is the culmination of two seasons' worth of hints and buildups toward Darkseid's plan. It established the threat of the coming invasion and shows glimpses of a larger-scale conflict through Orion's history of Apokolips and its sister-planet, New Genesis. Darkseid's evil is on full display, especially at the end where he gives Intergang leader, Bruno Mannheim (Bruce Weitz) his promised reward.

7 "Brave New Metropolis"

IMDb score 8.7/10

While visiting S.T.A.R Labs, Lois Lane (Dana Delany) is pulled into a device that connects to other worlds. She emerges in a dystopian Metropolis with statues depicting Superman and Lex Luthor (Clancy Brown) as "the men who saved Metropolis". After meeting an underground resistance and learns from Jimmy Olsen (David Kaufman) that this all started when their Lois died in a car bombing.

6 "Legacy: Part 1"

IMDb score 8.9/10

Superman has gone missing, forcing his cousin Supergirl (Nicolle Tom) to cover for him. She's not able to fool Luthor, who begins rolling out his plans to eliminate the Kryptonians. Meanwhile, Superman has been brainwashed by Darkseid into leading his armies in galactic conquest.

Though parts of this episode are rushed and ill-executed, it does a fantastic job of upping the stakes for the finale. It's heartbreaking to see Superman's goodwill destroyed by Darkseid's manipulations. It also gives Lex a chance to shine in a climax that focuses on gods, reminding audiences of the danger of a man with ambition.

5 "World's Finest: Parts 1-3"

IMDb score for all parts 9/10

The Joker (Mark Hamill) steals a dragon statue made of Kryptonite and offers to kill Superman for Lex Luthor in exchange for a billion dollars. Meanwhile, Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) visits Metropolis to finalize a partnership with Luthor and begins a relationship with Lois while pursuing the Joker as Batman. His methods earned him the ire of Superman, but they eventually team up to stop the Joker.

4 "The Late Mr. Kent"

IMDb score 9/10

Clark Kent does some investigative journalism to prove the innocence of Ernest Walker (Paul Colbert) who is scheduled to die for murder charges. When he finds the evidence to clear Walker's name, his car is destroyed by a bomb. As Metropolis mourns Clark's death, Lois teams up with Superman to find the killer and save Walker.

It is amazing that "The Late Mr. Kent" was approved at all. It has some of the darkest and most nuanced subjects in any DCEU show, such as the flaws with the death penalty. Though we all knew Superman would find a way to bring back Clark, the funeral scene is nonetheless touching and shows how one Kansas kid can affect so many people.

3 "Knight Time"

IMDb score 9.1/10

Superman heads over to Gotham City to investigate reports of a sudden crime spree. He learns from Robin (Mathew Valencia) that Batman has mysteriously vanished, and the rest of the Bat Family are hunting leads. When the Bat-signal flashes in the sky, Superman dons the cowl until he and Robin can find Batman.

There were a few more crossovers between Batman and Superman after "World's Finest," but this one is the best. Superman dressing as Batman is a great idea, as audiences get to see him face Batman's rogues while trying to maintain his cover. His chemistry with Robin is also great, especially when Robin gives him pointers on how to be the more brooding and stoic dark knight.

2 "Apokolipse... Now!: Part 2"

IMDb score 9.1/10

After detonating a nuclear reactor, Darkseid launches a full invasion of Earth. With Orion having gone to warn New Genesis about the attack, Superman must face the armies of Apokolipse alone. Fortunately, Dan Turpin rallies the police to give the man of steel his own army, but how can men stand up to a god?

1 "Legacy: Part 2"

IMDb score 9.2/10

Though his memories are restored, Superman is held by the government for questioning before Luthor convinces them to execute him. Fortunately, Lois helps him and Supergirl escape, though the latter is injured in the process. With Earth's trust in him shattered and his cousin close to death, Superman decides to take the fight to Darkseid and end things once and for all.

This episode is much better-paced than its first part and focuses on the wrath of Superman. Though he takes most of it out on Darkseid in one of the show's most brutal battles, he also forces his friend Dr. Hamilton (Victor Brandt) to help Supergirl, forever destroying his trust in Superman. Darkseid is also at his best here, as his actions ensure that a victory over him will cost everything the man of steel holds dear.

