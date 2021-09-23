It has just been announced by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) that the upcoming release of the Blu-Ray collection of Superman: The Animated Series will be delayed due to production issues. The six-disc remastered collection of the 54-episode series will be seeing a two-week delay, and is now set to release on October 26.

The box set will include all 54 episodes of the original show, with all of the episodes of the series being remastered in terms of both visual and audio. Along with these improvements, the box set will include a number of featurettes, such as an all-new bonus feature called Superman: Timeless Icon made specifically for the new Blu-ray release that explores the evolution of the mythos of Superman that the creators of the show did when creating the show, all told through the lens of producers Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, director Dan Riba, writer Bob Goodman, casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano, Superman voice actor Tim Daly, and Lex Luthor voice actor Clancy Brown.

As well as other bonuses like trivia and featurettes about the show's cast, animation, and villains, there will also be three episodes ("Stolen Memories," "The Last Son of Krypton - Part 1," and "The Main Man - Part 2") that will include audio commentary from members of the team, giving a greater insight into these episodes and the process behind their creation.

Image via Warner Bros. Television

RELATED: 'Injustice' Animated Movie Earns Its R Rating in Violent Red Band Trailer

The Superman: The Animated Series Blu-Ray Box Set remasters the most beloved 90's series as DC and WBHE celebrate the series' 25th anniversary this year. The series ran from 1996 to 2000 across five seasons and was the follow-up project from the team that did the also highly regarded Batman: The Animated Series. Superman: The Animated Series stars Tim Daly as Kal-El/Superman, Dana Delany as Lois Lane, David Kaufman as Jimmy Olsen, and Clancy Brown as Lex Luthor. The series was nominated for 11 Daytime Emmys between 1997 and 2000, taking home the Emmys for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program in 1998 and Outstanding Sound Mixing in the Special Class in 1999. The series ended with its final episode airing on February 12, 2000.

Superman: The Animated Series' remastered Blu-ray box set will release on October 26. Check out the cover art below:

KEEP READING: 'The Boys': Vought Creates Their Own Awards After Not Receiving an Emmy Nomination

Share Share Tweet Email

'Spencer' Trailer Reveals Kristen Stewart's Hotly Anticipated Turn as Princess Diana Stewart's lead performance is already getting Oscar buzz.

Read Next