Superman: The Complete Animated Series will be coming to Blu-ray this October, courtesy of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The release will complement the 25th anniversary of the series, which garnered two Daytime Emmy Awards in its five-year run. The collection, which contains all 54 episodes of the series, will be completely remastered, allowing fans to soak in the fine art and production without losing the soul of the original program.

Superman: The Animated Series premiered on The Kids' WB block in September of 1996, and was seen as a worthy successor and sister series to the beloved Batman: The Animated Series. It received a comics adaptation to correlate with the episodes, and featured the vocal talents of Tim Daly as Kal-El/Superman, Dana Delany as Lois Lane, David Kaufman as Jimmy Olsen, and Clancy Brown as Lex Luthor. The show also earned 11 Emmy nominations, including honors as the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program of 1996. The final episode aired on February 12, 2000.

As fans have come to expect with box set releases of this caliber, Superman: The Complete Animated Series will feature 21 hours of content across six Blu-ray discs. All 54 episodes have been remastered from the original 35mm, with an extensive color correction, dirt and scratch clean up, and an added grain reduction pass. The audio was also retransferred from the original masters, and the series will be presented in its original aspect ratio.

Superman: The Complete Animated Series will be available to purchase on October 12. It will cost $69.99 in the U.S., and $79.99 in Canada. Check out the full list of special features and box art below.

Superman: Timeless Icon (New Featurette) – An all-new bonus feature, produced specifically for the remastered Blu-ray release of Superman: The Animated Series, reveals the complicated journey of the show and those who created the new mythology for The Man of Steel, as told by producers Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, director Dan Riba, writer Bob Goodman, casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano, and Tim Daly & Clancy Brown, the heralded voices of Superman and Lex Luthor, respectively.

A Little Piece of Trivia (Featurette) – So you think you know your Superman trivia? Wait until you hear about the series’ connection to Telly Savalas! A brain teaser to entertain every Superman: The Animated Series fan!

Superman: Learning to Fly (Featurette) – Get into the minds of the creative team behind Superman: The Animated Series as they detail the birth of this animated version of Superman and his incredible worlds. Featured speakers include producers Paul Dini, Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett, art director/producer Glen Murakami and directors Dan Riba and James Tucker.

Building the Mythology: Superman's Supporting Cast (Featurette) – The characters around Superman get the spotlight in this in-depth look at everyone from Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and Perry White to Maggie Sawyer, Lana Lang, and Ma & Pa Kent. Producers Paul Dini, Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett, art director/producer Glen Murakami and directors Dan Riba and James Tucker give viewers the inside scoop.

Menaces of Metropolis: Behind the Villains of Superman (Featurette) – Your hero is only as good as the villains around him, and Superman: The Animated Series has a rogues’ gallery of top-grade baddies, including traditional opponents Lex Luthor, Brainiac, Bizarro, Metallo, Mr. Mxyzptlk, Toyman and Parasite, as well as new villains created for the series – like Live Wire and Luminus. Producers Bruce Timm, Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, directors James Tucker and Dan Riba and casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano give us a tour of the villains.

The Despot Darkseid: A Villain Worthy of Superman (Featurette) – Darkseid takes center stage in this examination of one of The Man of Steel’s most vicious adversaries, plus other Fourth World characters that appear in Superman: The Animated Series. The featurette includes producers Paul Dini, Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett, art director/producer Glen Murakami, writers Rich Fogel and Stan Berkowitz, director James Tucker and Charles Hatfield (Department of English, Cal State Northridge).

Audio Commentaries Stolen Memories – producers Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, director Curt Geda and art director/producer Glen Murakami. The Last Son of Krypton - Part 1 – producers Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, director Dan Riba and art director/producer Glen Murakami. The Main Man - Part 2 – producers Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, director Dan Riba and art director/producer Glen Murakami.

Video Commentary Mxyzpixilated – producer Bruce Timm, producer/writer Paul Dini, director Dan Riba and moderator Jason Hillhouse.



