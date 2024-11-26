Audiences finally know when they will be able to enjoy one of the year's most emotional documentaries in the comfort of their homes. Max has announced that Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will be available for streaming on their catalog starting on December 7 at 8 PM ET. The documentary directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui takes a deep dive into the life and work of Christopher Reeve, the man who portrayed Superman on the big screen decades ago. The documentary allows the younger members of the audience to learn more about the movie star who defined the superhero genre years before the DCU was even an idea.

The narrative of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is told in a non-linear fashion. Both points of the story are presented around the actor's accident while horse-riding. The project explores how several movie stars auditioned for the role of Superman, but filmmaker Richard Donner wanted an unknown person to tackle the character. The result was the life and career of Christopher Reeve changing forever. The actor's legacy still manages to move audiences years after he passed away, proving that Reeve was also heroic in real life.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story premiered at this year's edition of the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary went on to receive a theatrical release around the world. But next month, the project will be available for streaming on the same platform that includes the Superman films directed by Richard Donner, as well as other iterations of the Man of Steel. The character is set to fly towards the big screen in next summer's Superman. The upcoming blockbuster will continue to prove how Christopher Reeve's legacy continues to expand in the present.

The Special Guests of the Documentary

Not only does Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story explore the legacy of an icon, but the documentary also features special guests who were very eager to talk about who Christopher Reeve was as an artist and as a person. Jeff Daniels, Susan Sarandon and Whoopi Goldberg were some of the talented artists who took some time to remember how Christopher Reeve impacted their lives. In a matter of weeks, viewers from all over the world will be able to experience the emotions of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story in all their glory.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will premiere on Max on December 7 at 8 PM ET. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.