This year marks the 20th anniversary of Christopher Reeve's death. He played Superman from 1978 to 1987 and is beloved by fans and DC to this day. To commemorate the impact this man had through his depiction of the Man of Steel, the first trailer for the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story has been released, showcasing the life and impact of the man most synonymous with the red cape.

The trailer features interviews from people close to Reeve, such as his family and fellow actors, as well as old interviews, movie clips, and home videos. Not only does the footage showcase his acting and family life, but also the moments when he suffered the injuries, which led to his disability. This film isn't just about Reeve's impact on the Superman franchise, but how he became an inspiration to many outside his acting career and how his legacy left a mark for many.

Super/Man first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January 2024, and it was announced during CinemaCon that it will have a limited theatrical release this year. As of writing, the documentary received a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%. This biographical feature was directed by Peter Ettedgui and Ian Bonhôte, and according to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery acquired the rights, with a deal valued at $15 million.

Christopher Reeve's Acting History

Christopher Reeve is known for his role as Clark Kent/Superman, who first played in the 1978 film, Superman. The DC blockbuster was a massive success, generating over $300 million worldwide. The movie holds a certified fresh score of 94% and an average audience score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Since then, Reeve's Superman movie featured in three more sequels, and he appeared in the DC TV series, Smallville as Dr. Virgil Swann before he passed away in 2004.

The actor started his career in 1974 when he had a small role in the TV series, Great Performances. Outside of the Superman franchise, Reeve appeared in multiple projects, such as Street Smart, Village of the Damned, and Rear Window, to name a few.

His last Superman appearance was in Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, which came out in 2006. However, a CGI avatar of the actor appeared in the 2023 film, The Flash, along with Helen Slater's Supergirl. In addition, his son, Will Reeve, will have a cameo appearance in the 2025 Superman movie, starring David Corenswet.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will be released in U.S. theaters on September 21, 2024. In the meantime, you can watch Superman (1978) on Prime Video.