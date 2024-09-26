One of the most anticipated biographical documentaries of the decade just got a long-overdue update. Due to the limited release being such a profound success, Warner Bros. has announced that Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve story will receive a worldwide theatrical release on October 11. The documentary had previously only been playing in select theaters, with some fans having to drive hours to see the film. The film currently sits at a perfect rating of 100% from critics and a nearly flawless 99% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated projects of the year. Super/Man tells the story of Christopher Reeve, who was poised to become a major Hollywood star until a near-fatal horse-riding accident left him paralyzed from the neck down.

After his accident, Reeve became an activist for spinal cord injuries and treatment and disability rights until he sadly passed away in 2004 at the age of 52. Reeve's acting career began in the mid-70s, and he starred in several small projects until landing the role of Superman in 1978, the role that would change his career and, ultimately, his life. He then played The Man of Steel in four different movies, starting with Superman and then Superman 2 in 1980, Superman 3 in 1983, and lastly, Superman 4: The Quest for Peace in 1987. The last acting role he's credited with in his career came posthumously as Clark Kent in 2006, in Superman 2: The Richard Donner Cut. He also starred alongside Christopher Plummer and Jane Seymour in Somewhere in Time, the 1980 period drama which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Who Else Has Played Superman?

In the years since Christopher Reeve has taken off the cape, many actors have portrayed The Man of Steel. With the myriad of DC Animated projects, there are more than 30 people who have played the Kryptonian hero, but some of the most notable include Kirk Alyn, who was the first person to play Superman, and Dean Cain followed in Reeve's footsteps by playing Clark Kent in the 90s. Tom Welling plays a teenage Clark Kent in the series, Smallville, before Brandon Routh took over the role for the 2006 movie. The most recent actor to play Superman in live-action was Henry Cavill, and David Corenswet will suit up as the Man of Steel next in James Gunn's Superman, due in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story flies into theaters everywhere on October 11. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Reeve's rise to becoming a film star, follows with a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. After which he became an activist for spinal cord injury treatments and disability rights. Director Ian Bonhôte , Peter Ettedgui Runtime 106 minutes Writers Ian Bonhôte , Otto Burnham , Peter Ettedgui Release Date January 21, 2024 Main Genre Documentary

