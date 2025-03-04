Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub discusses Iron Studios and CCXP with CEO and co-founder Renan Pizii.

Iron Studios offers diverse collectibles from Marvel to classics like Jaws and Jurassic Park.

In this interview, Pizii discusses how Iron Studios plans to focus on expanding its fan base in the USA over the next 5 years, what collaborations fans can expect in the coming years, and tons more.

Founded in 2013, Iron Studios is well known among con-goers as one of the leading developers of quality collectibles. From 1/20 to 1/3 scale figures, this brand offers fans intricate statues of beloved characters from titles that span from Marvel and DC to classics like Jurassic Park and Jaws.

In addition to their year-round online availability, Iron Studios has a major presence at cons, particularly with Comic Con Experience (CCXP). Iron Studios CEO Renan Pizii is a co-founder of this epic convention that began in São Paulo, Brazil and has since begun its expansion to both Germany and Mexico, with panels, guests, and installations that rival the highly-anticipated San Diego Comic-Con.

In this interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Pizii shares Iron Studios' ever-evolving journey as they continue to expand their range. From "movies to series, games, and animes," the CEO discusses how the business shifted over the years through a global pandemic and as they continue to cultivate their relationship with licenses like Disney. Check out the full conversation below for details on Iron Studios' hottest-selling collectibles, how tariffs could affect their production, which figures are the most challenging to produce, and teases for what's to come at this year's CCXP and beyond.

Iron Studios Continue to Expand Their Reach

Pizii also shares how CCXP has changed from an intimate fan even to a massive con.