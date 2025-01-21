Who's faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and can leap tall buildings in a single bound? If your answer was Superman, you're ready for the Daily Planet big time. The popular DC hero has appeared in countless films, TV shows, video games, and comic books over the years. With that has come enough merchandise to fill Krypton five times over. In recent years, the leader of DC’s collectible market has been Funko with their various Pop figures. Superman was one of the first Pops the company ever did. Now, ahead of his next big screen iteration, Funko is taking fans back to 1978 with a collection based on Superman: The Movie.

Their new Superman series includes four new Pop figures. This includes Margot Kidder’s Lois Lane, Marlon Brando’s Jor-El, and Gene Heckman’s villainous Lex Luthor. However, the main attraction for this heroic wave is Christopher Reeve’s Superman in the Fortress of Solitude. This frosty piece will be a Deluxe Pop. These aren't the first figures for Reeve’s beloved version of this larger-than-life character, but the detail alone will get any Superman fan excited. Whether it's something as simple as the accuracy of Kidder's hair or the crystals in the Man of Steel’s Fortress, Funko has outdone themselves with this collection. Lex Luthor will also have a Chase variant that has the iconic villain with his signature bald look.

“You'll Believe a Man Can Fly”

Close

While it's easy to forget given the current genre climate, when Superman: The Movie was released in 1978, no one had ever seen that kind of blockbuster. From the massive scale to the groundbreaking effects to the weighty performances of its ensemble, Superman was an event. That has a lot to do with director Richard Donner and Reeve’s commitment to the character. They keep the campy and well-known colorful elements of Superman intact while still taking the source material seriously.

Superman: The Movie is the blueprint for the comic book genre as a whole. Without its great success, both critically and financially, we wouldn't have gotten other films like Tim Burton’s Batman