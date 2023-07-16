Superman collectors will soon be able to add a statue of one of the most beloved versions of the character to their collection. DC has unveiled a Superman: The Movie Hyperreal 1/3 Scale Limited Edition Statue based on Christopher Reeve's version of the Man of Steel. The statue was created by JND Studios. It is currently available to pre-order, and is expected to ship in October 2024.

The statue has Reeve's Superman posing with his arms crossed. It features a silicone head, which includes glass eyes and rooted hair. Superman's costume was created by 3D modeling and painting. The statue also has a base with a design that is reminiscent of the Fortress of Solitude in Reeve's Superman films. With the base, the state measures 28.3'' H x 12.2'' L x 12.2'' W.

Superman: The Movie was directed by Richard Donner and released in 1978. In addition to Reeve's Superman/Clark Kent, the movie also introduced audiences to Margot Kidder's Lois Lane, Marc McClure's Jimmy Olsen, and Jackie Cooper's Perry White. The film tells the origin story of Clark Kent becoming the Man of Steel. It also shows Superman going up against Lex Luthor, played by Gene Hackman. Superman: The Movie was the first big blockbuster superhero movie. Prior to the movie, DC's previous films were 1951's Superman and the Mole Men, which was a backdoor pilot to the Adventures of Superman TV series starring George Reeves, and 1966's Batman: The Movie starring Adam West, which was based on the campy TV series. Superman: The Movie was followed by three sequels, as well as a Supergirl spin-off movie starring Helen Slater.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Legacy of Christopher Reeve's Superman

Since its release in 1978, Superman: The Movie has continued to be celebrated as one of the best movies of the superhero genre. Reeve's casting has also continued to be celebrated. Reeve later returned to the Superman franchise as a guest star in two episodes of Smallville. In the series, Reeve played the scientist Dr. Virgil Swann, who was the one to tell Clark Kent (Tom Welling) that he came from the planet Krypton. Superman Returns was released in 2006, which was a sequel to both Superman: The Movie and Superman II. The film starred Brandon Routh as Superman, who later reprised the role in the 2019-2020 Arrowverse crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Reeve's likeness as Superman was recently used for a CGI recreation in The Flash movie.

The Superman: The Movie Hyperreal 1/3 Scale Limited Edition Statue is currently available to pre-order, and is expected to ship in October 2024. The figure statue will retail for US$2,799.00, while the dual version that sees Clark Kent next to Superman will retail for US$4,499.99. In the meantime, check out images of the statue and the trailer for the film below: