The first trailer for James Gunn's Superman is finally here, and it's a big deal: not only is this one of the first full looks at David Corenswet's Man of Steel, but it also is the first film project on Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate. There's a lot packed into the trailer, including nods to various parts of Superman's mythology and hints at a wider DC Universe (though Gunn has asserted that Superman will mostly be a standalone project.) Here's a breakdown of everything that happens in the trailer, and how it looks like audiences will once again believe a man can fly.

Our First Glimpse At Krypto the Superdog!

Unlike most trailers for a superhero movie, Superman opens with a startling sight: Superman crashing to earth, bloodied and weary. As the Man of Steel slowly lifts his head, he lets out a piercing whistle, and a figure races toward him. That figure is none other than Krypto the Superdog, complete with cape and all. "Krypto...take me home," Superman croaks out, leading Krypto to grab his companion's cape in his teeth and run off. According to Gunn, this scene is how Superman starts off. "This movie, at the end of the day, is not about power," he told Vanity Fair. "This movie is about, in the loose sense of the word, a human being struggling with his day-to-day life. And we see a different aspect of him at the beginning. I thought it was a cool place to start the trailer—and the movie, frankly."

'Superman' Will Tackle Every Aspect of Clark Kent’s Life

True to Gunn's word, the Superman trailer features glimpses at every aspect of the Man of Steel's life. He's shown racing to work at the Daily Planet, where he runs into Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). Clark also travels to his hometown of Smallville, where he's shown confronting his adoptive father Jonathan (Pruitt Taylor Vince). It also has plenty of Superman action, including an epic moment where he swoops in to save a little girl from a wall of racing debris. Another major moment shows Superman battling a massive monster that can breathe torrents of flame, showcasing how extranormal events often plague Metropolis and the rest of the DC Universe. Case in point: another moment showcases Superman and Lois talking while a mysterious alien creature looms in the background - and the trailer even ends with them hugging as he seems ready to tackle that creature.

The trailer even features a glimpse at Superman's Fortress of Solitude as it rises out of the sky, and one scene where Superman is shown cradling a wrecked robot. In the Superman comics, Clark Kent often employs robots to maintain the Fortress or stand in for him, so it's possible that this could be one of those robots. Another possibility is Kelex, the robot who worked with Superman's birth father Jor-El, and also guards the Fortress. Either way, it looks like Gunn is willing to tackle every element of Clark Kent's life, whether it's alien or human.

Lex Luthor and Justice League Members Appear in the 'Superman' Trailer

Superman will also feature Nicholas Hoult as the Man of Steel's archnemesis, Lex Luthor; the trailer features glimpses of Lex glowering as Superman swoops through the sky, holding a revolver, and staring furiously at a television screen. Gunn has said that Superman and Luthor's rivalry is a major element of the film, telling Collider: "Lex hates Superman’s guts from the beginning, although they don’t know each other personally." He also highlighted that Luthor's aptitude for creating cutting-edge technology will be at the forefront, citing All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly as inspiration. It'll be interesting to see a new take on Luthor that embraces the character's mad scientist origins.

Superman will see Superman encountering a host of other superheroes, including Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathigi). Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific are shown confronting Superman at Stagg Industries while an angry mob rallies outside. In DC comics canon, Simon Stagg is the industrialist who comes to blows with Metamorpho, especially since the element-changing superhero is in love with his daughter Sapphire. Though Superman won't be setting up any future DC projects, Gardner's presence is also a small reminder that the Green Lantern mythology will continue to expand with DC Studios' Lanterns. The sleeker outfits also hint at Gunn taking inspiration from Justice League International, which featured Gardner as a team member and had the League being bankrolled by Maxwell Lord (confirmed to be played by Sean Gunn).

'Superman' Leans Into the Clark Kent/Lois Lane Romance

In between all the giant monsters, flying dogs, and superhero teams, Superman brings one major element to the forefront: the relationship between Clark Kent and Lois Lane. There are small moments, like them stealing glances at the Daily Planet, and big moments, where the two embrace while levitating in the air. In another break from previous Superman projects, or even how superhero movies often depict romance, Gunn says that Clark and Lois know each other from the beginning, which shows that their relationship will be a major part of the film. Recent Superman projects, including the recently concluded Superman & Lois and My Adventures with Superman, have also placed the relationship front and center.

'Superman' Has a Major Tie to the Comics and a Mystery Villain

The Superman trailer shows a multitude of people calling for help, intermixed with John Murphy's electric guitar-powered take on the iconic John Williams Superman theme. One moment stands out, and that's a little boy waving a homemade Superman flag. Another glimpse shows that the boy hails from Borovia, which is a deep, deep cut to Superman's comic history. In the second issue of Superman, the Man of Steel ends up traveling to Borovia to make sure peace talks between its warring diplomats go through. In one scene, Gunn shows that he has a deep love of Superman's mythology while also delivering a take unlike anything audiences have seen before, and it shows that Superman will be a true movie event.

Superman comes to theaters on July 11, 2025.