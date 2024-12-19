Films can be magic, and we're hoping that, once again, come July 2025, we will believe that a man can fly. That is the aim of director James Gunn as the highly anticipated trailer for his upcoming epic Superman has just been released. We have our first proper look at David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent, Lex Luthor and Lois Lane, respectively, and from the tone of the trailer, it looks like Gunn has managed to pay tribute to those classic Superman films of yesteryear, infused with a fresh direction that will take DC into a new era.

Superman brings together a real who's who of iconic comicbook characters, including Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathigi), Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio), and Perry White (Wendell Pierce). Some of which we get a much better look at in the first trailer.

James Gunn Says 'Superman' Will Be Funny, But More Serious Than 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Collider's Ross Bonaime visited the set of Superman earlier this year, where Gunn showed off some of the earlier footage of the film and spoke about what fans could expect. When asked if the tone would be reminiscent of the chaos he wrought in Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn explained the sort of humor we could expect from the movie:

"So for me, this is … about coming at something from the inside. So how can [Nicholas Hoult] tell you what Lex is like? It’s like he's coming from an interior place. It's not so different with the tone of the film, I know what it feels like to me. I know the texture, I know that it's something different than I've ever done before, but how can I then translate that to you guys on the outside? Because I start with a place that's very hopeful, fun… but incredibly serious all at the same time. It's humorous, but it certainly is not as comic or as much a comedy as either Suicide Squad or Guardians. There's plenty of humor in it. People like Rachel [Brosnahan] are so funny and David [Corenswet] is very [funny as well], so there's humor in it, but it's trying to create something that is grounded, but also it's an incredibly fanciful world, it's fantasy, it's taking from other things like “Game of Thrones,” where it's this universe where superheroes actually exist. What are they like? There's a magic there that's undeniable. But at the same time, I didn't want to do wet muscle looking T-shirt, those fake muscle T-shirts that we've seen so much."

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. The first trailer for the movie can be seen above.