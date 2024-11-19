On July 11, 2025, James Gunn will give audiences something they’ve long been waiting for — a new Superman movie. Aptly titled Superman, it will be the first time since before Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released in 2021 that the beloved character will have his own standalone film. It will also be the first time that David Corenswet (Pearl) will don the iconic blue suit and red cape, taking over from Henry Cavill (Argylle), who portrayed the character over the last handful of films. Yet another first will be marked for Frank Grillo, who makes his feature-length cross from his MCU role as Crossbones, to the rival studio as Rick Flag Sr.

During a recent chat with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, about the impending release of DC’s Creature Commandos, which will introduce Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. in animated form, the actor happily gushed about his time on the set of Superman, sharing how thrilled he was to take part in this incredibly one-of-a-kind experience. Sharing a bit of his background when it comes to how superheroes tied into his childhood, Grillo said:

“I wasn’t a superhero kid. I wasn’t a comic book kid, but the one superhero — and I’m talking about from the TV show, the original TV show — was Superman. To me, he’s the ultimate and only superhero, second to maybe no one, and a long distance from that is Batman, right? Those are the two superheroes I grew up with.”

So, when the opportunity to actually be part of one of these productions rolled around, Grillo knew that he was 100% in. Recalling what it felt like to stroll onto Superman’s set, The Purge franchise actor said:

“But to step on set and to know Gunn was at the helm, even in the capacity that I was working, was a gift. And I’ll tell you something — I hope I don’t get in trouble for this — I got a sneak peek at a little bit of the trailer, and I’m not joking, and I’m not blowing this out of proportion, my skin was hot and I had goosebumps. That’s how great it is.”

Frank Grillo Sees Big Things Ahead for David Corenswet

Close

After Gunn and his DC Studios co-head, Peter Safran, announced they’d be moving in a different direction for the next chapter of the comic’s on-screen storylines, some difficult choices were made. This included replacing the beloved Cavill as the Man of Steel with the younger, and quite frankly lesser known, Corenswet. But Grillo’s message to the unbelievers is incredibly clear, with the actor prepared to shout his support of the Pearl star from the rooftops.

“By the way, this kid, David [Corenswet], is going to be a superstar. A superstar. He’s amazing, as is the rest of the cast in the film, and just James’ take on it. I think it’s gonna be the movie.”

Superman is set to fly into cinemas on July 11, 2025. Creature Commandos celebrates its two-episode premiere on Max on December 5, 2024.