The first trailer for James Gunn’s Superman successfully broke the internet upon its release, but it’s done much more than just get fans excited about the movie. It’s been over 24 hours since the trailer premiered on YouTube, and it’s already generated more than 22 million views globally. This is more than triple the current trailer numbers for the last DCEU movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which currently sits at six million views despite premiering more than a year ago. Trailer views don’t necessarily equate to box office success, but Aquaman 2’s six million views were enough to get the film past $400 million at the worldwide box office. While this doesn’t mean that Superman is guaranteed to make triple that, 18 million views in 24 hours certainly bodes well, especially considering the mostly positive reception.

There are also a few other factors that will help James Gunn’s Superman when it comes to box office performance. The film is still more than seven months away from hitting theaters, and promotion has already begun. Gunn also has the stamp of being the writer and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for the MCU, which is present in the Superman trailer and will certainly be enough to persuade some people who perhaps wouldn’t have seen the film if it had come from a filmmaker they weren’t familiar with. Gunn’s Superman also has a distinctly different feel than the Man of Steel under the previous regime; the trailer radiates hope, something that the Superman team should lean into once the press tour begins a few months before the film’s release.

Who Stars in ‘Superman’?

Twisters and Pearl star David Corenswet has been tapped for the lead role of Clark Kent/Superman in James Gunn’s 2025 superhero tentpole, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel veteran Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane opposite him. Gunn has also filled out Superman’s world with other heroes, including Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Anthony Carrigan will also play Metamorpho and Edi Gathegi will play Mr. Terrific. The rest of the Daily Planet crew has been filled out by Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Will Reeve, son of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve, will also play a reporter in the film.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.