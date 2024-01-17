Superman is an enduring icon of American culture. The Man of Steel remains a fascinating and fan-favorite character, standing out in an increasingly competitive landscape thanks to his honesty, courage, and relentless faith in humanity. Superman fights for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow!

As a perennial fan favorite, Superman has received multiple television shows, both animated and live-action. He's the star in some and shares the screen with his super friends in others. However, the Last Son of Krypton remains a compelling and inspiring figure no matter the set-up. And while not all of his TV efforts have been great, some are stellar, with fans on IMDb voting for them as the all-time best Superman shows.

10 'Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman' (1993-1997)

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Disgraced actor Dean Cain stars opposite the scene-stealing Teri Hatcher in the 1993 superhero comedy series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Framed as a modern take on the classic romance between Clark Kent and Lois Lane, the show follows their professional dynamic working in the Daily Planet and ongoing romance.

Lois & Clark is an underrated 90s gem. Cain was a good Superman, but the show is far more memorable for featuring arguably the best live-action version of Lois Lane. Hatcher is outstanding as Lois: spunky, driven, resourceful, and endlessly compelling. It might seem dated by today's standards, but Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman remains an inspired take on the Man of Steel.

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Release Date September 12, 1993 Cast Dean Cain , Teri Hatcher , Lane Smith , justin whalin , K Callan , Eddie Jones Main Genre Action Seasons 4

9 'Super Friends' (1973-1985)

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Super Friends debuted in 1973 as a showcase of DC's best heroes. Produced by the iconic Hanna-Barbera, the show featured Superman alongside Wonder Woman, Batman, Robin, and the perenially mocked Aquaman. The heroes defended the world from numerous threats while joining forces with other colorful heroes.

Widely considered among the best Hanna-Barbera shows, Super Friends went through several iterations. The show lasted twelve years and spawned seven different projects, all revolving around Superman and his Super Friends. Super Friends is now fondly remembered as a loving celebration of DC heroes, full of the silly humor that's become a rarity in recent DC projects.

DC Super Friends Release Date 1973-9-8 Cast Casey Kasem , olan soule , Frank Welker , Michael Bell Main Genre Animation Seasons 9

8 'Justice League Action' (2016-2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.5

The DC Trinity takes center stage in the short-lived TV show Justice League Action. Like most DC projects starring Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, the show follows the trio's fight against injustice, joined by other members of the Justice League and an endless parade of familiar supporting characters.

Although it only lasted one season, Justice League Action remains a fan-favorite show among fans. Superman, voiced by Jason J. Lewis, assumes his typical leadership role, although the show shines brightest when showcasing his banter with Batman and Wonder Woman. Justice League Action isn't as recognized as other DC animated shows, an unfair consequence of having too many projects simultaneously playing on the small screen.

justice league action Release Date 2016-00-00 Main Genre Superhero Seasons 1

7 'Smallville' (2001-2011)

IMDb Rating: 7.5

"Somebody save me, let your warm hands break right through." Smallville was a major turning point for superheroes on the small screen. Iconic 2000s teen heartthrob Tom Welling starred as a teenage Clark Kent, with the show chronicling his efforts to balance his blossoming heroic career with the typical difficulties of high school. Clark's friendship-turned-enmity with Lex Luthor and his romances with Lana Lang and Lois Lane were also major plot points.

Featuring the right balance between teen drama and superhero action, Smallville was a one-of-a-kind series and a much-needed breath of fresh air for the Last Son of Krypton. The show gave Superman sex appeal and style, reinvigorating him for noughties audiences tired of seeing the Man of Steel as a flawless goodie-two-shoes.

6 'Adventures of Superman' (1952-1958)

IMDb Rating: 7.7

The late George Reeves was the second actor to play Superman. His 1950s show, Adventures of Superman, was the ultimate portrayal of the Man of Steel for an entire generation and followed the fantastical adventures of the titular hero and his romance with intrepid reporter Lois Lane. Adventures of Superman solidified the Man of Steel's reputation as an all-American hero, the ultimate beacon of truth and justice.

Unfortunately, the show has received a more morbid reputation thanks to Reeves' tragic fate and the subsequent revelations about his feelings towards the role. However, Adventures of Superman remains a well-regarded piece of superhero history and a seminal entry into Superman's ever-growing canon. It became the blueprint for many of the character's iterations and all but ensured his status as an enduring American icon with wide appeal beyond the comic book page.

Adventures of Superman Release Date September 19, 1952 Cast George Reeves , John Hamilton , jack larson , Robert Shayne Main Genre Action Seasons 6

5 'My Adventures with Superman' (2023-Present)

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman stars Jack Quaid as the Last Son of Krypton. The show emphasizes Clark's relationship with Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen. Unlike other Superman stories, Lois and Jimmy know about Clark's alter-ego and actively help him protect Metropolis from an increasingly dangerous influx of enemies.

My Adventures with Superman is a triumph, a classic throwback to Superman's glory days. The show and Quaid's unassuming performance are a love letter to Clark's best qualities, reminding audiences why he is the best comic book hero. In their hands, Clark is a well-meaning, somewhat clumsy, endlessly hopeful young man who genuinely wants to make a positive difference in the world. And that's who Superman should be.

My Adventures With Superman Release Date July 6, 2023 Cast Jack Quaid , Alice Lee , Ishmel Sahid , kari wahlgren Main Genre Animation Rating TV-PG Seasons 1

4 'Superman & Lois' (2021-Present)

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Tyler Hoechlin is the latest actor to wear the famous red cape. His Superman was so well received following his first appearance in Supergirl that he received a spin-off, Superman & Lois. As the name implies, the series places as much importance on Lois as on Clark, with Elizabeth Tulloch delivering an all-time great version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist.

Superman & Lois is among the best depictions of Superman in recent memory and one of, if not the most consistent and outright best entry into the Arrowverse. Hoechlin is stellar in the famous role, portraying all of Clark's best qualities while embodying the physicality necessary to bring the Man of Steel to life. Superman & Lous deserves more attention than it gets and a much bigger platform than the slowly dying CW, but at least the network keeps investing in this gem of a series.

3 'Superman: The Animated Series' (1996-2000)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Superman: The Animated Series is the crowning jewel of Superman entertainment. The show stars the voice talents of Tim Daly and follows Superman's world-saving adventures in an art deco-inspired Metropolis. Dana Delany and Clancy Brown co-star as the definitive voices of Lois Lane and Lex Luthor.

Although not quite as universally adored as Batman: The Animated Series—the series that inspired it— Superman: The Animated Series is a milestone of DC television. The show introduced the visual style modern audiences most relate to Superman, a striking art deco-inspired design that would become synonymous with Metropolis. Superman: The Animated Series is arguably the most important show for the character's canon since Adventures of Superman, defining the Last Son of Krypton and his world for an entire generation.

2 'Justice League' (2001-2004)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

The Justice League of America takes center stage in the acclaimed 2001 show Justice League. Serving as a direct sequel to Batman: The Animated Series and Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League follows the titular team and their inner struggles as they face all manner of villains. Like other similar shows, Justice League features a parade of familiar DC characters, heroes and villains alike.

Justice League's first season often attracts a mixed reception from critics and fans. However, season 2 is widely considered a masterpiece, with many writers and fans ranking it among the all-time best TV animated shows. George Newbern voices Superman, delivering a rich and nuanced performance that rivals Daly as the ultimate actor to play the Last Son of Krypton in animation.

Justice League Release Date November 17, 2001 Cast Kevin Conroy , George Newbern , Susan Eisenberg , Phil LaMarr , Carl Lumbly , Michael Rosenbaum , Maria Canals-Barrera Main Genre Animation Rating TV-PG Seasons 2

1 'Justice League Unlimited' (2004-2006)

IMDb Rating: 8.7

Justice League ended in 2004 and received a direct follow-up, Justice League Unlimited. The narratively complex and thought-provoking series served as the long-awaited and daring conclusion of the shared animated universe that began with Batman: The Animated Series—a period widely regarded as the Golden Age for DC animation.

Newbern reprised his role as Superman in JLU, with the show exploring the character's psyche more deeply than ever before. Justice League Unlimited boldly embraced DC's notoriously complicated lore, delivering some of the best and most original takes on many classic characters and cementing its place as an animated masterpiece and the best DC effort on the small screen.

Justice League Unlimited Release Date July 31, 2004 Cast Kevin Conroy , George Newbern , Susan Eisenberg , Phil LaMarr , Michael Rosenbaum , Carl Lumbly , Maria Canals-Barrera Main Genre Superhero Seasons 3

