It can be argued that the most recognizable superhero in the American canon is Superman. From his iconic blue/red/yellow suit, to his do-good demeanor, the Man of Steel has served as a beacon of hope and optimism since his first appearance in 1938, in Action Comics #1. DC's Kryptonian superhero has also had his fair share of adaptations in media since his creation, whether it be in television, movies, games, or otherwise.

When it comes to TV series, Superman has received quite a few notable incarnations. From the 1950s to today, every Superman fan is bound to find the series that speaks the most to them. And with the first trailer for James Gunn's Superman in the pipeline, there's no better time to watch some of the Man of Steel's earlier live-action interpretations. Here's a helpful guide for streaming each of Clark Kent's TV appearances.

'Adventures of Superman'

(1952-1958)

Image Via Flamingo Films

The Man of Steel's first television appearance was Adventures of Superman, which ran from 1952 to 1958. Following the episodic adventures of Clark Kent (played by George Reeves), Adventures of Superman is cheesy '50s fun, aptly capturing the vibrant world and tone of the early Superman comics. The full series is now available for purchase on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved Adventures of Superman Release Date September 19, 1952 Cast Al Eben , Anthony De Mario , Arthur Space , Beverly Washburn , Dean Cromer , Denver Pyle , Dick Gordon , George "Spike" Hamilton , George Reeves , Henry Corden , Henry Kulky , Jim Hayward , John Merton , Kay Morley , Norma Varden , Paul Burke , Paul E. Burns , Phyllis Coates , Robert Rockwell , Vic Perrin , William Forrest , Ted Hecht , Noel Neill , John Hamilton , Jack Larson Producers Robert H. Justman , Robert Maxwell Writers Robert Leslie Bellem , Roy Hamilton , Eugene Solow , Monroe Manning , David T. Chantler , Jackson Gillis , Peggy Chantler Dick , Royal K. Cole , Robert Maxwell Directors Thomas Carr , George Blair , Harry Gerstad , Lee Sholem , Philip Ford , George Reeves , Howard Bretherton Expand

Buy on Prime Video

'Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman'

(1993-1997)

Image via ABC

The romantic duo of Lois Lane and Clark Kent has long been a key piece of the Superman formula, and the first series to specifically focus on the pairing was Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Featuring Dean Cain as Clark Kent and Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane, the 1990s series focused on the tantalizing chemistry between its titular characters, all the while delivering the expected good vs. evil conflicts one would expect from a Superman story. If you're looking for a fun, episodic series where Superman fights a new threat each episode, this one should do the trick. All four seasons of the show are now streaming on Max.

Your changes have been saved Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Release Date September 12, 1993 Cast Dean Cain , Teri Hatcher , Lane Smith , justin whalin , K Callan , Eddie Jones Main Genre Action Seasons 4

Watch on Max

'Superman: The Animated Series'

(1996-2000)

Image via Warner Bros

While Superman's animated show can't quite rival Batman's iconic animated portrayal, Superman: The Animated Series still makes for one of the Man of Steel's finest outings to date. Featuring an all-star voice cast that includes Tim Daly, Clancy Brown, and Dana Delany, Superman: The Animated Series offers up what was arguably the most self-serious adaptation the superhero had received to that point, taking Superman's friends and foes from the comics and giving them fleshed-out and compelling plotlines.

The animated series also did an excellent job weaving in heroes and supporting characters from other series within the DC Animated Universe, such as the aforementioned Batman: The Animated Series starring Kevin Conroy. Having a shared continuity for all of DC's greatest heroes was, at the time, a fresh and ambitious concept, and one that paid off in spades. Superman: The Animated Series is available to stream in its entirety on Max.

Your changes have been saved Superman: The Animated Series Release Date September 7, 1996 Cast Tim Daly , Dana Delany Main Genre Animation Seasons 4

Watch on Max

'Smallville'

(2001-2011)

Airing from 2001 to 2011, Smallville is by far the longest-running Superman TV series to date. The series tells a coming-of-age tale about a young Clark Kent grappling with his alien powers and the typical pitfalls of teenage life in his titular hometown. Smallville was far less flashy than the Superman movies and shows that came previously, giving it a unique identity and ultimately grouping the series in with other popular young adult series of the time.

In that way, Smallville certainly shows its age, but in a charming way. It feels as though it stands side-by-side with series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Veronica Mars that were popular around the same time, capturing the colorful comic book antics with melodramatic, angsty adolescent drama effectively. There's a reason why Smallville captured the hearts of so many fans, and why the show stayed on the air for as long as it did. All ten seasons of the series are currently available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

'Superman & Lois'

(2021-2024)

Image via The CW

The recently canceled Superman & Lois from The CW is among the best DC series to come out of CW's DC Universe, aka 'The Arrowverse'. The series takes an honest look at the life and struggles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane as they try to manage the work-life balance that is becoming all too difficult to maintain. An added layer that Superman & Lois explores is the complications of parenthood for Lois and Clark, which is something that none of the live-action Superman series or films have tackled, at least to this extent. The additions of Jon and Jordan Kent give this series another dimension to the typical Superman formula, helping the series stand on its own and rise above the so-so quality of some of the previous CW-DC shows.

Tyler Hoechlin's Superman is perhaps the most faithful incarnation of the character in quite some time, tapping into the heroism of Superman and portraying a far more hopeful and determined side of the character that Henry Cavill's version of Superman lacked, for better or worse. Not to go unmentioned, is Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane, who is easily the most comic-accurate portrayal of the character that fans have seen in a while, combining ambition with raw, emotional vulnerability. Hoechilin and Tulloch made an electric pair in a series that was canceled far too soon. The first three seasons of Superman & Lois can be streamed on Max, with the fourth likely being added in the near future.

Your changes have been saved Superman & Lois Superman & Lois, the seventh Arrowverse spinoff series, will take the titular characters from Metropolis to Smallville. The CW series is set in the aftermath of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, which saw the multiverse collapse and the merging of worlds into what is now Earth Prime. Superman & Lois sees Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) dealing with all the pressures of their jobs, along with being parents to two teenage sons. Lois and Clark are no strangers to the Arrowverse, with Hoechlin's Superman having been introduced all the way back in Supergirl season 2. Meanwhile, Tulloch's Lois made her debut in the 2018 "Elseworlds" crossover. The duo is joined by a growing cast of characters that includes a new iteration of Lana Lang. Release Date February 23, 2021 Cast Tyler Hoechlin , Inde Navarrette , Jordan Elsass , Alexander Garfin , Wolé Parks , Elizabeth Tulloch , Erik Valdez , Emmanuelle Chriqui , Adam Rayner , Dylan Walsh Story By Greg Berlanti Writers Greg Berlanti Network The CW Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Franchise(s) Superman Directors Amy Jo Johnson Showrunner todd helbing Expand

Watch on Max

'My Adventures with Superman'

(2023-)