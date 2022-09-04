The CW's long-running sci-fi/fantasy show was no stranger to putting us through the emotional wringer during its 15-year run. In fact, by the end of the first season, we'd learned to expect it. Although, that didn't make dealing with it any easier. From nail-biting cliffhangers to the deaths of beloved characters, Supernatural became professionals at crippling their fans with downright heartbreak that often left us in denial at what we'd just witnessed.

At the heart of the show was the Winchesters. More specifically, two brothers named Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), and fans immediately fell in love with them. With family being a focal point in SPN, many characters became that to the boys over the years. After all, family doesn't end in blood. But while every member of this wayward family left an emotional impact on fans in some way, Sam and Dean's heartbreaking moments will always have the ability to hit us a little differently. From the first time we lost one of the brothers back in season two to that soul-crushing season eight finale, these boys continue to leave us reeling at the mere thought of these moments even years after they originally aired.

The. Entire. Finale - 'Carry On'

While the entirety of the Supernatural finale, aside from the first five minutes, had us in tears, specific points stick out more so than others. The final episode of this beloved show was always going to be a heartbreaking one. However, nothing could've prepared us for how much it would leave us reeling by the end.

While Dean's death put us through emotional turmoil for almost ten minutes straight, what little emotional stability we had left just shattered when the boys reunited in heaven. In their "Pilot" clothes at that! It just made the end of the series all the more real. And millions of people (including this author) were not ready to say goodbye to our favorite wayward monster hunters.

"Sammy, Close Your Eyes." - 'Brother's Keeper'

Under the strong influence of the Mark of Cain, Dean continues down a darker and darker path following the death of Charlie two episodes prior. He massacres the Styne family and savagely beats Castiel, nearly killing him with an Angel blade, before warning him that he won't hesitate to kill him or Sam should he see them again.

When another hunter dies because of Dean's spree, he summons Death (Julian Richings) to kill him before he can hurt anyone else. Death refuses but agrees to send him far away in exchange for killing Sam. Convincing Sam that the world will be better off without them, Sam reluctantly agrees, which results in a heartbreaking interaction between the two. And when Sam placed pictures of their mother and them as children at Dean's feet, what little emotional stability you had left dissipated immediately.

"I'm Proud Of Us." -'Do You Believe In Miracles?'

We'd become accustomed to the knowledge that death in the world of SPN wasn't always permanent by the end of the second season. More often than not, it didn't last long at all. And Sam and Dean were professionals at dying and undying just as quick. In the words of Ash, "you boys die more than anyone I've ever met."

But when Metatron stabbed Dean through the chest in the season nine finale, it came as a devastating blow when he died in Sam's arms shortly after. Just because we knew he probably wouldn't stay dead didn't make seeing Sam break down as he cradled his beaten and bloody brother any easier to see. While he came back, shockingly, he came back with black eyes, and thus, Deanmon was born.

"Why Don't You Believe In Us, Too?" - 'Prophet And Loss'

The twelfth episode of Supernatural's penultimate season gave fans a gut punch like we hadn't had for a while. While trying to find a way to save Dean and get the AU Archangel Michael out of his head, Dean decides the only way to protect everyone else is to trap himself for eternity in an unbreakable coffin at the bottom of the ocean.

While initially agreeing to help Dean with his plan in the previous episode, "Prophet And Loss" ended with Sam breaking down. With the youngest Winchester first punching his brother and then collapsing into his arms in a hug. Seeing and feeling the heartache in Sam's words and expressions at the thought of losing his brother again wasn't easy to watch.

"You Walk Out That Door, Don't You Ever Come Back!" - 'When The Levee Breaks'

The boys had their fair share of fights, punch-ups, and disagreements over the years. There's no doubt about that. But, season four's penultimate episode saw perhaps one of their worst fights of all. Season four was a bumpy ride for the Winchester brothers, with Sam's demon blood addiction, betrayal, and secrecy at the forefront of most arguments. And it culminated in a brutal confrontation between the two.

With their relationship already in shambles, when Sam protects Ruby from Dean, Dean calls him a monster. Because Sam is high on demon blood, his strength is inhuman, and he knocks Dean to the ground effortlessly. Sam goes as far as to strangle Dean, claiming he doesn't know him, never has, and never will. He leaves Dean writhing in pain on the floor, who tells him, "if you walk out that door, don't you ever come back." Seeing the boys violently at each other's throats was hard to see.

"I Wish I Couldn't Feel Anything, Sammy." - 'Heaven And Hell'

Atop the physical ailments that Dean endured throughout his time in hell, it understandably left him with some emotional trauma as well. For the first half of season four, Dean closed himself off and was hellbent on not talking about his time in the pit, not wanting to drag the memories out into the open. But, everyone has a breaking point, and Dean's came at the end of the tenth episode.

Dean revealed that while it may have been four months to Sam, it was more like forty years for him, expressing that, for thirty years, he experienced torture in ways he couldn't imagine, and for the last ten years, he started torturing souls himself. Breaking down completely, he admitted he wished he couldn't feel anything. Dean's sheer heartache, guilt, and emotional turmoil radiated among fans, leaving us reeling for a long time after.

"Sic, Em, Boy." - 'No Rest For The Wicked'

It could be considered one of the most graphically gruesome moments throughout Supernatural's fifteen years. Following his demon deal to save Sam the previous season, Dean's time was up, and the hellhounds had come to collect. Sam, Dean, and Ruby (Katie Cassidy) made a last-ditch effort to save the eldest Winchester brother, but devastatingly, it didn't end well.

Coming as a shocking twist, Lillith had possessed Ruby unbeknownst to the boys and fans. In a brutal and cruel turn of events, the Lillith-possessed Ruby sought great pleasure in setting the demon dogs on Dean, as Sam can only watch as the hellhounds tear his brother to shreds. If that wasn't hard enough to see, seeing a powerless Sam cradling his brother, followed by a beaten and bloody Dean screaming for Sam as he's strung up in hell, left no dry eyes as the season ended on one hell of a gut-punching cliffhanger.

The Montage - 'Swan Song'

Supernatural was only ever supposed to last for five seasons. Showrunner Eric Kripke was adamant about that, but when the show got the go-ahead for a sixth season, they altered the ending to make way for another entry in the Winchester brothers' lives. In other words, Sam was never supposed to appear under the street lamp outside Lisa's house.

While the episode may have changed slightly, the basis remained the same. And our hearts were always meant to be broken. By that montage of the brothers over the years, Sam regaining control, Dean having to watch his brother seemingly disappear into hell forever. Whichever way the series ended, we were in for an emotional ride.

"I Had One Job. And I Screwed It Up." - 'All Hell Breaks Loose Part 2'

The ending of season two marked the first time we would see one of the brothers die. Season two heavily focused on Sam and other individuals with various abilities, who had all had a run-in with the Yellow-Eyed demon when they were children. Azazel brought Sam to an abandoned town, and while Dean and Bobby found him, in a cruel twist, they had to watch as he was viciously stabbed in the back by one of the others taken.

While Sam's death scene broke us, nothing could've prepared us for when Dean started talking to Sam after his death. Among other things, Dean confessed that he felt he had one job, to protect Sammy, but believes he screwed it up. It's a heartbreaking scene that didn't hold back, and the raw emotion behind the scene only intensified when Dean sold his soul to bring his little brother back to life.

"Don't You Ever Think That There Is Anything, Past Or Present, That I Would Put In Front Of You." - 'Sacrifice'

Season eight's main storyline was to close the gates of hell forever, and with the help of Kevin Tran (Osric Chau), the boys figured out a way to do just that. But nothing's ever straightforward when it comes to the supernatural. The cost? Three trials of God. To bathe in hellhound blood, save an innocent soul from hell, and cure a demon. So, nothing major, just your everyday occurrences.

Season eight culminated in one hell of a cliffhanger. But that wasn't what left fans reeling. When Dean discovers that Sam will die if he finishes the trials, he immediately tells Sam, but the youngest doesn't care about dying, revealing that his biggest sin was how many times he'd let Dean down. It's one of the most gut-wrenchingly memorable Winchester brother moments of the entire series, and it's capable of crippling you every time.

