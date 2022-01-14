Today, Peacock has released a trailer for its new animated show Supernatural Academy. The series is an adaptation of the best-selling book series of the same name by Jaymin Eve, telling the story of a pair of twin sisters who were marked at birth.

One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, becoming confident and popular, and the other was raised in the human world, becoming an outsider. Now the two are about to be reunited at the Supernatural Academy, a school for supernatural beings like werewolves and vampires, and neither one of them is happy about it. However, the twins will soon have to learn to get past their differences and trust each other in order to save themselves – and keep the world in one piece!

The new trailer shows the twins, Mischa and Jessa, meeting for the first time, with Mischa learning that she is a werewolf. The rest of the trailer shows glimpses of Mischa and Jessa butting heads while danger seems to lurk around every corner at the Supernatural Academy.

Image via Peacock

Related: 'Dragons: The Nine Realms' Showrunner on Bringing the Franchise to Modern Times, Movie Connections, and More

Supernatural Academy features the voice talents of Larissa Dias (When Calls The Heart), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Marvel Super Hero Adventures), Vincent Tong (Ninjago), Cardi Wong (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Shannon Chan-Kent (Good Trouble). Bethany Brown (Charmed), Brian Drummond (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic), Barbara Kottmeier (Supernatural), Alessandro Juliani (Battlestar Galactica), Ali J. Eisner (Fraggle Rock), Diana Kaarina (Super Monsters), and Kathleen Barr (Johnny Test).

The series is directed by Steve Ball (Storm Hawks) with Jody Prouse serving as the animation director. The series was developed and written for television by Gillian Horvath (Beauty and the Beast), with Allen Bohbot serving as executive producer. Animation for the series was done by ICON Creative Studio, the animation studio behind such shows as Disney+’s Monsters At Work.

Supernatural Academy premieres on Peacock on January 20. Check out the new trailer below:

'One of Us Is Lying' Renewed for Season 2 on Peacock Season 1 of the YA series, adapted from The New York Times bestseller, ended on a huge cliffhanger.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email