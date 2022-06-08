"I think he wants us to pick up where he left off, you know, saving people, hunting things, the family business."

The Winchester Saga isn't finished, even if the show Supernatural ended two years ago. The Winchesters will follow John and Mary Winchester and how they started the family business of hunting supernatural creatures before passing it down to Sam and Dean.

Supernatural(2005 - 2020 ) focused on Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), two brothers who grew up traveling from motel to motel and hunting monsters that scared the locals. After years of going their own separate ways, they reunited to follow the trail of their missing father, John, after he didn't return from a hunting trip. While Supernatural might have ended, the cast went on to pursue other projects, some airing in 2022, that are worth checking out.

Ruth Connell

Image via The CW and DC Comics

Ruth Connell played the powerful and manipulative witch, Rowena. She made her classic entrance in season 10 of Supernatural by sitting by a warm fireplace while two dead men hung from the ceiling. Rowena relied on her magic and spells to get what she wanted, but still came around to saving whatever trouble Sam and Dean got themselves into.

Since the end of Supernatural, Connell appeared as the Night Nurse, a type of demon, in the 2021 series Doom Patrol. Connell also plays the role of Mrs. Irving in Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose.Doom Patrol is available on YouTube and HBO Max.

Jim Beaver

Image via The CW, CBS

Jim Beaver played Bobby Singer on Supernatural, who became Sam and Dean's trusted friend and more of a father figure than John could have been. He appeared in every season of Supernatural whether he appeared as a human, ghost, or alternative version of Bobby. He often joined Sam and Dean in their hunts and became the go-to expert for all supernatural-related monsters for other monsters as well.

Beaver played Spencer in the sitcom B Positive (2020 - 2022), a former NYPD officer. The show focused on a therapist and her father looking for a kidney donor. B Positive is available on Hulu and Paramount+. Besides B Positive, he will appear as a Radio Host in the film No More Time.

Mark Pellegrino

Image via The CW, Showtime

Mark Pellegrino portrayed Lucifer, and Nick, two completely different characters. Nick wanted to find the murderer behind his wife and daughter, just when Nick was about to give up, his wife's ghost appeared. His wife's ghost convinced him to allow Lucifer into his body.

After Supernatural, Pellegrino played Virgil Poe in the 2021 TV series American Rust. American Rust is set in Buell, Pennsylvania, where Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) investigates the crime that a young man named Billy was accused of. Virgil Poe is the father of Billy, who was in prison for a crime that isn't guilty of. American Rust is on Hulu.

Kim Rhodes

Image via The CW

Kim Rhodes's character on Supernatural, Sheriff Jody Mills, didn't believe in supernatural creatures like most people until she saw the impossible. When she witnessed her own son eating her husband, she realized that all the legends and myths about monsters could be true. After Sam shot her son, she joined Sam and Dean in their hunt for zombies.

Sheriff Jody Mills tagged along on some of the cases that Sam and Dean were handling and became a hunter herself. After Supernatural, Rhodes played Ashley in the video game Vegas Tales. Vegas Tales was a video game where the player chooses the right candidate to take over the Bellflower Casino Hotel based on the interviews with all the candidates.

Lisa Berry

Image via The CW, CBC

Lisa Berry's character Billie first appeared in season 11 of Supernatural. Formerly a reaper, she was promoted to Death after Dean killed the Angel of Death (Julian Richings). Billie regulated the natural course of events and despised when Dean and Sam disrupted the natural order of events. She kept a library of books that detailed exactly how exactly each person or spiritual being would die.

Berry appeared in the comedy-drama Workin' Moms(2020 - 2021) on Netflix, where she played Natashia. She also starred in the 2022 movie Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die Forand Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons, movies where a book club that reads crime novels has to figure out who murdered one of their members. Both movies can be found on Amazon Prime Video.

Samantha Smith

Image via The CW

At the beginning of the first season, Samantha Smith played Mary Winchester, a caring mother who died while trying to protect Sam. While she did appear in hallucinations, she officially was resurrected at the end of season 11. Although Sam and Dean were grateful to spend time with their mother, they didn't realize how distant their relationship was.

Smith appeared in the procedural drama 9-1-1(2018 -) as Captain Pamela Stone. She also was Leader Eldredth in the sci-fi TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds(2022 -) available on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+. 9-1-1 is available on Fox and Hulu. The series focused on Captain Christopher Pike and his crew as they navigated the galaxy.

Rob Benedict

Image via The CW, Netflix

In season 4, episode 18 of Supernatural, Sam and Dean found out that someone has been writing their life story and publicizing it. Rob Benedict played the author of those books, Chuck Shurley who really was God. He was considered the most powerful antagonist of the series.

Since the end of Supernatural, Benedict and Richard Speight Jr. started a podcast (in 2022) titled Supernatural Then and Now where they discuss behind the scene's information about each episode of the series. In addition to the podcast, Benedict played Vincent Le Mec in season 5 ofLucifer on Netflix.

Jared Padalecki

Image via The CW

Padalecki played Sam Winchester, who wanted to live a normal life. He planned on pursuing a law degree after graduating from Stanford. When Dean visited him and asked for his help in finding John, they stumbled upon a case. Sam was committed to only solving one case, but that soon changed when Sam found Jessica on the ceiling and her body engulfed in flames.

In season 6, episode 18, when Dean and Sam transported themselves to the old west, Sam introduced himself as "Walker." Fast-forward a few years, and Padalecki starred in the 2021 series Walker,a reboot of the 1990s western Walker, Texas Ranger. Padalecki's character, Cordell Walker worked as a ranger. After his absence, he returned to Austin hoping to reconnect with his two children. Walker was renewed for a third season on The CW and added the prequel Walker: Independenceto their upcoming shows where Padalecki is one of the executive producers.

Jensen Ackles

Image via The CW, ABC

Ackles played Dean Winchester, Sam's older brother. Unlike his brother who wanted nothing to do with hunting as he was older, Dean was invested in it and respected his father who raised them in this lifestyle. Although there were times when he wished he could live a "normal" life, even when he had that chance with Lisa and her son, he soon found himself pulled back to his previous life.

Ackles's newer character Beau Arlen, in Big Sky(2020 -), shows the same resilience and toughness as Dean. Ackles will be promoted to a series regular in season 3 of Big Sky.Ackles will appear as Soldier Boy in season 3 of The Boys. Big Sky is on ABC, and The Boys is on Amazon Prime Video.

Misha Collins

Image via The CW

On Supernatural, Misha Collins portrayed Castiel, Cass, a powerful angel that uttered the first words to Dean, "I'm the one who gripped you tight and raised you from perdition," in season 4, episode 1. Since then, Cass joined Sam and Dean on their road trips, protected and stopped them from becoming the vessels for archangels Lucifer and Michael.

Collins traded Castiel's trench coat for Harvey Dent's two-piece suit. In late 2022, Gotham Knightswill premiere on the CW, with Collins playing Harvey Dent, better known as Batman's villain. Harvey Dent developed two faces because of a mental illness, stress, and his own choice.

