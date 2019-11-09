Start Mourning Now: ‘Arrow’ and ‘Supernatural’ Set Series Finale Dates

0

It’s the end of not one, but two eras. Two beloved CW genre shows, Arrow and Supernatural, are coming to an end in 2020. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Arrow, crafted by Greg Berlanti to springboard a CW/DC extended universe of beloved teen-skewing superhero shows (The Flash, Supergirl, etc.), will end January 28, 2020. Supernatural, after 15 damn seasons of lovely thrills and a familial relationship between Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, will make its final spooky bow May 18, 2020. And your tears will start now and end… never?

Arrow‘s finale, airing 9pm on January 28, will be preceded by an hour long special recapping the entire series and hinting at what will come in the series finale. So if you’ve never watched an episode of the bow-and-arrow superhero drama… maybe this is the perfect way to watch it? Supernatural as of yet doesn’t get its own review special — but it will be moved to Mondays and paired with Roswell, New Mexico, TV’s second adaptation of the hit YA novel series, before its May 18 final episode.

And yet, as we mourn the inevitable deaths of things beloved, so too do we celebrate the inevitable rebirths of things anew. The CW also scheduled the series premiere of Katy Keene, a Riverdale spin off starring Lucy Hale as the title character, an aspiring fashion designer introduced in the original run of Archie Comics. This show, a musical dramedy that seems to be much different in tone and style from Riverdale, will debut February 6, 2020. The perfect TV tissue to dry your “Arrow just ended tears” and prepare yourself for your “Supernatural‘s about to end” tears.

Once again, Arrow will end January 28 following a one-hour recap special, and Supernatural will end May 18. For more on what Berlanti’s got cooking, check out the deets on his upcoming Green Lantern series for HBO. And for more on Supernatural‘s end, here’s our interview with showrunner Andrew Dabb.