The Big Picture Bela Talbot was a vital character in Supernatural Season 3, despite criticism from fans.

Bela added a different perspective to hunting by focusing on profiting from paranormal artifacts.

The show missed opportunities to further develop Bela's character, and Lauren Cohan almost returned for more.

Not all Supernatural characters were created equal, and if your last name wasn't Winchester, there was always the possibility you might get booted from the show. This was true of plenty of cast members, including those in the main cast, throughout the show's impressive 15-season run, but it's perhaps most evident in the character of Bela Talbot (named after Dracula star Bela Lugosi and The Wolf Man character Larry Talbot), played perfectly by future The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan. Bela was introduced on the show during its third season, which was shortened due to the WGA strike of 2007-08, and appeared in only six episodes of the show's 327. But Bela was a vital character during that time, one who fans were a bit too harsh towards. Sure, had Cohan stayed on Supernatural, it would've drastically shifted the general dynamic of the series, but looking back on her appearances now, she wasn't as bad as some made her out to be.

'Supernatural's Third Season Tried Something Different and Failed

After fans reacted negatively to the introduction of Alona Tal's Jo Harvelle in Season 2 — who showed too many signs of becoming a love interest for Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) — creator Eric Kripke and company thought that the best way to introduce new female characters to the show was by divorcing them entirely from being potential love interests. This led to Katie Cassidy's first appearance as the demon Ruby in "The Magnificent Seven," followed shortly after by Cohan's first appearance in "Bad Day at Black Rock." Though Cassidy and Cohan never appeared on-screen together, fans collectively struggled with both characters being "shoe-horned" into Season 3. Concerning Bela specifically, many felt that she was far too unlikable, too willing to screw over the Winchesters, and had no admirable or redeeming qualities. The fact that she was designed to be an antagonist aside, Bela didn't receive the warm welcome Kripke hoped for.

Though Ruby was designed originally to become a leading lady on Supernatural (Cassidy would eventually be replaced by Genevieve Padalecki in the fourth season, demoted to a recurring role), Bela was initially a recurring character meant to pop in occasionally. But when the CW's then-president Dawn Ostroff wanted not one but two female characters added to the main cast, Kripke agreed, opting to select Bela (via TV Guide). Eventually, Lauren Cohan was cast in the part, and the rest is Supernatural history. Unfortunately, between the writers' strike cutting down the episode count from 22 to 16, and negative fan and critical reaction to the character, Bela was killed off in Season 3's penultimate episode, "Time Is on My Side." She's not even given a great send-off either, as she's mauled by a hellhound off-screen after first pleading with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean to rescue her.

Kripke wasn't coy about the reasoning for Bela's sudden death. He revealed at a fan convention ahead of Season 4 that the negative fan reaction was the biggest factor in Cohan's character being written out (via BuddyTV). The truth is, Supernatural has always had a hard time introducing recurring female characters. Jo was criticized as a love interest who had gotten too close to the brothers, and Bela was criticized as an antagonist who wasn't close enough. It would be years before Samantha Smith's Mary Winchester was given a major role on the show, and even though Jo and Ellen Harvelle (Samantha Ferris) returned in Season 5, their characters were very short-lived. Perhaps the first successful female character introduction was Felicia Day's Charlie Bradbury, who didn't play either a love interest or an antagonistic role, instead making the Winchesters' lives more difficult while also helping them out. (Though, she was eventually killed off too...)

Bela Talbot Brought a Different Perspective to the World of Hunting

Ultimately, Bela Talbot deserved better. This character — who would be mentioned for the last time in Season 5's "The Real Ghostbusters" before appearing briefly in a flashback montage at the end of Season 15's "Inherit the Earth" — took the world of Supernatural in an entirely new direction. While Sam and Dean encountered different styles of hunters in the second season, Season 3 introduced them to the more profitable element of the paranormal, an idea that wouldn't really be visited again. Sure, the Men of Letters were the closest thing to "high society hunters" that the show would explore, but Bela was only in it for the money... At least, that's what she told herself. Bela was a thief and a burglar who dealt in high-class supernatural artifacts, a side of the Supernatural universe that the Winchesters sort of forgot about following the character's death. And it's a shame, because it made things a bit more, well, interesting.

In her first appearance in "Bad Day at Black Rock," we see that Bela is a master of disguise and an exceptional foil to the Winchesters, able to take a lucky rabbit's foot right from under their noses. In "Red Sky at Morning," which dives even further into Bela's trade, we see her work alongside Sam and Dean to stop a ghost ship only visible to those who have killed family members. This was our first clue as to Bela's mysterious origins, and while Supernatural ultimately revealed the truth about Bela far too late in the game for most to care, it was clear that they had a larger plan for the character. It's just a shame we never got to see it. Even when Bela betrays the Winchesters to Gordon Walker (Sterling K. Brown) in "Fresh Blood," she makes up for it by giving them the location of Gordon in return. There were more layers to this character than fans had initially given her credit for, and it always seemed that, no matter how often they got in each other's way, Bela was fond of the Winchesters.

For Bela, hunting wasn't about saving lives, but about making a quick buck. More than that, it was about collecting enough paranormal artifacts that might help protect her the day Lilith finally tries to drag her to hell. Unfortunately, both the audience and the Winchesters learned about that part of it too late. The revelation that Bela had been abused by her father before making a deal with a crossroads demon to kill him in exchange for her soul was a powerful one. It reminded us that Bela, much like Sam and Dean, came from some real-life horrors of her own that forged her into the woman she became. Unfortunately, it didn't do the character much good, and come the end of Season 3, and Bela's time is finally up. Sam and Dean mercilessly leave Bela to die, having made her own bed, and the show never looked back.

Bela Talbot Needed More Time to Develop on 'Supernatural'

The thing is, Bela Talbot didn't exactly deserve a better fate than she got, but there was still plenty of material the writers could have worked with to make her more interesting. Not one but two of Supernatural's main cast members are killed by hellhounds in Season 3 (though we don't see Bela's death, it's actively implied), but that could've easily just been one. Dean had to die because of his demon deal from the two-part Season 2 finale "All Hell Breaks Loose," but the Supernatural writers could've easily given Bela another year to develop further. There's so much potential for a character with the sorts of connections that Bela has, and though Supernatural should've always focused primarily on Sam and Dean, she represented another side to the world of hunting worth exploring further.

No, the Winchesters would never have gotten into artifact collecting for themselves, but it might have been an interesting way to introduce more human villains on the show, much like the series eventually did with the British Men of Letters. (The fact that both Bela and the BMoL were British definitely says something about Supernatural's distinctly American roots.) Of course, what was interesting about Bela was that she wasn't exactly a villain. She was a foil and an antagonist, but she wasn't strictly evil. She was a complicated and often conflicted character, one who hid her real self from the world under a mask that looked just like her own face. Any sexual tension she had with Sam and Dean only added to that facade and certainly never would've gone anywhere. Did the fans overreact to Bela's inclusion? Most certainly. But did the show also struggle with how to best bring Bela onto the scene? That would also be a fair criticism.

Because the Supernatural lore explains that demons are really just evil, twisted spirits of old humans corrupted by hell, it might've been interesting to bring Bela back (even with another actress, not unlike how Katie Cassidy's Ruby lived on in Genevieve Padalecki) as a black-eyed foil. If anyone were to be turned into a demon in hell, only to claw her way back up to Earth again to "live the high life," it would be Bela. It's a shame that the show's writers either never thought about doing this or decided it was best to leave Bela alone for good. Even though she wasn't a villain while in the flesh, an evil spirit version of the character might've been a good hindrance to Mark A. Sheppard's Crowley, the demon she once sold the Colt to before her death.

'Supernatural' Almost Brought Lauren Cohan Back for More

Whether as herself or a demon version of the character, most likely don't realize that Supernatural once considered bringing Cohan back for more. When talking with CinemaBlend in 2020, Cohan — who went on to have a successful career as Maggie Rhee on The Walking Dead and its spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City alongside former John Winchester actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan — revealed that she had once been "in talks" to return to Supernatural. "It wasn’t for the final episodes, but a couple of years ago, there was a small thing they wanted to do, and it was like at the exact same time as something really heavy on The Walking Dead," the actress explained.

She noted that, had Walking Dead not affected her return to the CW series, she and Jeffrey Dean Morgan might've returned to the show together, possibly for the 300th episode, "Lebanon." "[Bela and John Winchester] didn’t know each other, or wouldn’t have met, but [had I returned] that would be three things that [Morgan] and I have played across from each other," she explained, referencing both The Walking Dead and their brief appearance as Thomas and Martha Wayne in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. "So that was an untapped opportunity, if you ask me." You're telling us.

Supernatural is available for streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

