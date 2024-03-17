Across its 15-season run, Supernatural produced a staggering 327 episodes following Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) across their adventures as monster hunters. In their epic journey, the brothers come up against a great many threats, ranging from beasts like vampires, ghosts, and ghouls to more imposing threats like Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) and, in some seasons, even God (Rob Benedict) himself.

As such, many of the series’ best episodes are defined by their dramatic allure. However, with a penchant for narrative experimentation and hilarious comedy, Supernatural also has many unique gems. From hysterics to heartache, the best installment of each of the 15 seasons presents the full emotional range Supernatural was capable of achieving.

15 "Faith" (2006)

Season 1, Episode 12

The 12th episode of the first season, "Faith," sees Dean electrocuted during a hunt, damaging his heart and leaving him with just weeks to live. Desperate to find a cure, Sam takes his brother to a faith healer who may actually be legitimate. When it is revealed that a grim reaper is involved, the boys must revert to their monster-slaying ways.

At its best, Supernatural is a horror show dealing with urban myths and superstitions. “Faith” is loaded with surprising depth, running with the monster-of-the-week story while still delving into the personality differences between the Winchester brothers. However, “Faith” is also an intriguing exploration of both Sam and Dean's complex and conflicting views on faith and religion.

14 "All Hell Breaks Loose: Part 1 & 2" (2007)

Season 2, Episodes 21 & 22

Season 2’s two-part finale marks one of the most important moments in Supernatural. Sam is abducted by the yellow-eyed demon, Azazel (Fredric Lehne) and sent to an abandoned town to fight off against other psychics. When Sam is killed, Dean sells his soul to have his brother brought back to life. The two-episode arc ends with Sam and Dean finally killing Azazel and avenging their parents.

"All Hell Breaks Loose" reshaped the trajectory of the series going forward. While the monster-of-the-week formula would remain, overriding conflicts such as the army of demons let loose and Dean’s looming date with the hellhounds would take precedence. An exceptional finale, "All Hell Breaks Loose" single-handedly bridged the gap between the serial appeal of Seasons 1 and 2 and the more concentrated seasonal arcs that thrived in Seasons 3, 4, and 5.

13 "Mystery Spot" (2008)

Season 3, Episode 11

Season 3 is by far the briefest of Supernatural’s run, spanning just 16 episodes, which makes its abundance of great episodes all the more impressive. Its best entry has to be “Mystery Spot,” which features a time-loop narrative with Sam having to relive the same day over and over again, with the day resetting every time Dean dies. When Sam learns a trickster is responsible, he sets out to force the prankster demi-god to restore everything to normal.

Fondly remembered as one of the series’ funniest installments, “Mystery Spot” balances dark humor with an intriguing story to be a masterful blending of tones that proves quite unforgettable. It also introduces the superb Richard Speight Jr. to the series, whose Trickster would later be revealed to be the archangel Gabriel. "Mystery Spot" is among the show's most iconic entries and a reminder of just how great Supernatural is at mixing themes and tones.

12 "Lazarus Rising" (2008)

Season 4, Episode 1

Season 4 hits the ground running, with its premiere a glistening highlight that would reshape the series going forward. Four months after Dean is killed by hellhounds, he is brought back and immediately thinks that Sam has made a deal to get him back. However, when Sam is just as shocked to see Dean alive, they work with Bobby (Jim Beaver) to figure out the entity behind the resurrection.

"Lazarus Rising" has the unique ability to pose more and more questions, giving it an engrossing suspense that only grows as clues as to the Winchesters’ investigation leave them dumbfounded. The ultimate revelation that the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) rescued Dean flips Supernatural on its head. In hindsight, it’s actually quite funny to recall watching “Lazarus Rising” for the first time, viewing Cas with both animosity and fear before he becomes the Winchesters' most trusted and loyal ally.

11 "Swan Song" (2010)

Season 5, Episode 22

The Season 5 finale, “Swan Song,” is universally regarded as being the single greatest episode Supernatural ever produced. It sees the Winchesters enact their bold plan to stop Lucifer’s (Mark Pellegrino) apocalyptic reign by enabling him to possess Sam, who fights to gain back control of his body and sacrifices himself by diving into “the cage,” a powerful trap that will consign Lucifer to Hell—and Sam along with him.

Across the 15-season run of the series, Sam and Dean never face a more devastating assignment. The episode excells with its brilliant exploration of Sam and Dean’s bond with the Chevrolet Impala, its strong central performances, as well as a poignant sense of epic tragedy. Heartbreaking yet triumphant, "Swan Song" boasts a dramatic intensity that has seen it endure as an iconic moment in the context of American television.

10 "The French Mistake" (2011)

Season 6, Episode 15

While many season highlights are dramatic or terrifying episodes, Season 6 finds a gem in one of Supernatural's funniest outings. When Balthazar (Sebastian Roché) sends Sam and Dean to an alternate reality to keep them safe, they find themselves having to occupy the lives of Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively, two actors appearing in a TV show called Supernatural.

Supernatural is often at its most captivating when it embraces its comedic qualities in earnest, and the meta allure of “The French Mistake,” rich with playful jabs at the series’s cast and creators, is a hilarious treat. Ackles endures jabs for his Days of Our Lives days, while Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins receive plenty of name-based mockery. Executed in the right spirit, fans were grinning ear to ear throughout the episode as Sam and Dean Winchester got the true movie star treatment.

9 "The Girl with the Dungeons and Dragons Tattoo" (2012)

Season 7, Episode 20

Focusing on the Leviathans that spawned from Purgatory, Season 7 is a bit hit-and-miss, though it does throw up some exceptional episodes (an honorable mention goes to “Death’s Door”). With Dick Roman (James Patrick Stuart) in possession of a valuable hard drive, the Winchesters struggle to find a way into Richard Roman Enterprises and make contact with the hacker who has been tasked with accessing the hard drive's contents.

The episode is a gem for its introduction of the fan-favorite character, Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day), the gentle, geeky hacker who becomes one of the Winchesters’ greatest allies. It also sees Bobby’s spirit going vengeful, leading Sam and Dean to discuss the ramifications of keeping his ghost around while refocusing the season on the Leviathan threat. Fun, dramatic, and exciting, with plenty of character drama and some quirky charm, “The Girl with the Dungeons and Dragons Tattoo” is a lovable highlight of Season 7.

8 "Sacrifice" (2013)

Season 8, Episode 23

If the sixth and seventh seasons of Supernatural are a bit middling compared to the first five, then Season 8 is where the series finds its feet again. Crowley (Mark Sheppard) strives to open the Gates of Hell, leading Sam to undertake the Demon trials to lock Hell down forever, while Castiel works on the “Heavenly Trials” with Metatron (Curtis Armstrong). It all culminates in an epic season finale in “Sacrifice.”

Loaded with drama, riveting twists, and some awe-inspiring imagery, "Sacrifice" sees Dean stop Sam from completing the Demon trials. The episode caps off what is a pivotal season for Supernatural, confirming the show still had a lot of steam on its engine. Its final moments—depicting the angels falling from Heaven—left audiences stunned as they anticipated what Season 9 would bring.

7 "King of the Damned" (2014)

Season 9, Episode 21

While Supernatural is always about Sam and Dean, its handful of episodes that give other characters the spotlight are always a unique thrill. Season 9’s “King of the Damned” does just that, focusing on Crowley as he finds himself in a peculiar and unexpected predicament. It follows him as Abaddon (Alaina Huffman) kidnaps his son from 17th-century Scotland and brings him to the modern day to be used as a bargaining chip.

While Crowley was never going to win Father of the Year, seeing Supernatural's cold, callous King of Hell struggle to balance his survival instincts against his newfound parental priorities is a fun spin. The episode finds a frenetic energy with a whirlwind of betrayals and set-ups that see Crowley, Abaddon, Dean, and Sam all playing against one another. It also brings about the sudden and somewhat unexpected demise of Abaddon at Dean’s hands, which few fans saw coming.

6 "Fan Fiction" (2014)

Season 10, Episode 5

By 2014, Supernatural had amassed the full force of its fan base, and a famous result of that fanfare was the fan fiction that came with it. Season 10's “Fan Fiction” addresses that craze in a playful manner while paying tribute to the series’ most dedicated followers. Calling back to the Season 4 notion that Sam and Dean’s lives are written as a cult novel series by one of God’s prophets, it follows the Winchesters as they come across a musical production based on their lives.

"Fan Fiction" marks the show’s 200th episode and is an enjoyable celebration of the monumental achievement and the millions of fans who made it possible. Rife with musical moments, throwbacks, fourth wall breaks, and even a statement on the “Destiel” fan-fics, “Fan Fiction” is an enjoyable highlight of Supernatural’s 10th season and a true celebration of the power of fandom.

5 "Baby" (2015)

Season 11, Episode 4

A brilliantly creative episode that emphasizes Supernatural's greatest icon, Dean's beloved '67 Chevrolet Impala, "Baby" sees the entire episode from the car's perspective. The plot is fairly routine, following Sam and Dean as they embark on a hunt that presents a few twists and turns, but it is made truly remarkable for its innovative approach.

The episode’s commitment to the Impala’s point of view presents fascinating limitations that enhance the viewing experience. The static camera angles, the lack of non-diegetic music, and even the unique perspective it offers on Sam and Dean’s relationship are all striking hallmarks that define the episode’s brilliance. While the car did take a few knocks, fans finished the Season 11 episode with renewed admiration for Supernatural’s greatest unsung hero.

4 "Stuck in the Middle (With You)" (2017)

Season 12, Episode 12

An homage to Reservoir Dogs loaded with answers to lingering questions, new demon lore, the return of an old favorite, and an action-packed story to boot, “Stuck in the Middle (With You)” is an instant gem. It follows Sam, Dean, and Cas as they help Mary on a hunt, one she is secretly doing with the British Men of Letters. The truth comes pouring out when the job goes catastrophically wrong.

A wonderful mix of overlapping narratives, shady motivations, and terrific style, "Stuck in the Middle (With You)" is a thrilling ride from beginning to end. It also sheds new light on the Princes of Hell and Crowley’s rise to be the King of Hell and gives resolution to queries such as the whereabouts of the colt and why some demons have different-colored eyes.

3 “Scoobynatural” (2018)

Season 13, Episode 16

The Season 13 episode may not be remembered as the greatest Supernatural episode of all time, but it probably has to be viewed as the most ambitious. A crossover with the animated hit series Scooby-Doo, which just so happens to be Dean’s favorite show, “Scoobynatural” follows the Winchesters and Cas as they are zapped into a magical TV set and join the Scooby Gang on a case.

While it could easily have been a disaster, "Scoobynatural" works incredibly well as a fun-loving meshing of characters and an understated, poignant reflection on Dean as he strives to cover up the ghost story to preserve the Scooby Gang's innocence. “Scoobynatural” understandably became something of an event in and of itself, proving that Supernatural still had plenty of creative punch to it even in its twilight years.

2 "Lebanon" (2019)

Season 14, Episode 13

Family was the great cornerstone of Supernatural throughout its 15 seasons, and perhaps no episode embraces the theme quite like its 300th episode, “Lebanon.” Dean gets a magic pearl that grants his deepest desire, resulting in 2003's John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) being summoned to the present day. The altered reality brings about many temporal shifts, ranging from the comical to the apocalyptic, meaning the Winchesters soon learn that John can’t stay for long, so they make the most of the time they have.

Rich with heartache and love, “Lebanon” is a cathartic entry into the series. It sees Sam and John finally settle their differences once and for all, while John and Mary’s reunion is one of the series’ most powerful moments. It is amazing that it took until the 300th episode for Sam, Dean, John, and Mary to share the screen, but it made for an unforgettable milestone.

1 "The Heroes’ Journey" (2020)

Season 15, Episode 10

Just because Supernatural was in its last season didn’t mean the series was about to abandon its love of narrative experimentation. Playing with meta ideas again, “The Heroes’ Journey” sees God remove all the taken-for-granted good luck Sam and Dean benefited from as the protagonists of their story. As such, the Winchesters have to live with mundane normality, suffering from colds, cavities, and car trouble.

Like many of Supernatural's weirder episodes, “The Heroes’ Journey” is a playful skewering of storytelling conveniences that mocks common narrative tropes while furthering the season’s Winchesters-versus-God plot. While the episode is defined by its vibrant fun, it still has some intense moments, such as Sam and Dean being stranded in a monster cage match. It also served as DJ Qualls’ last appearance as the much-loved hunter and werewolf, Garth.

All 15 seasons of Supernatural are available to stream on Netflix.

