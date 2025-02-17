Despite the fact that it concluded in 2020, Supernatural remains one of the most discussed and dissected television series of today, a feat that is a testament to both the magnificence of its sprawling story and the sheer passion of its fan base. Across its 15-season run, the series follows Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), two brothers who scour America hunting all manner of monsters from ghosts and vampires to angels and demons, and even god himself.

Throughout its tenure, Supernatural presented a staggering 327 episodes. As such, pinpointing just 10 to highlight as the series’ best has seen such beloved installments like “ScoobyNatural” and “Fan Fiction” just miss out on making the cut. The episodes that do feature, however, encompass the full breadth of Supernatural’s entertainment appeal, from its comedic might to its knack for creative storytelling approaches, and, of course, its appetite for high-stakes drama.