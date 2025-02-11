Supernatural was an iconic show not just because of its leading circle of talent (although we love them too), but also because of the recurring guest stars who would pop in and out along the way. While Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and other plot-driving characters are considered the faces of the series, their supporting pals packed just as much of a punch. Over the weekend during the Supernatural panel at MegaCon Orlando, at which Collider’s Maggie Lovitt was in attendance, a lineup that included Padalecki, Jim Beaver, Samantha Smith, Alexander Calvert, DJ Qualls, Mark Sheppard, and Ruth Connell chatted about who they wish they could have spent some more on-screen time with. And, let’s just say, the first response was incredibly popular.

Before the panel’s moderator could even get the question out, Padalecki eagerly shouted “Charlie!” referencing Felicia Day’s beloved gone-too-soon character. Clearly, fans agreed, as the entire auditorium erupted into cheers and thunderous applause, with Connell adding, “Same. Yeah, Charlie. I mean, Felicia and I actually talked about going and filming a road trip just by ourselves.” Fully supporting the spin-off series that we never knew we needed, Padalecki chimed in, “Redheads unite. Rowena and Charlie? I’d watch that show.”

Day’s Charlie Bradbury first hacked her way into the hearts of the fandom in Season 7, helping Sam and Dean with her computer know-how. The character went on to reappear in a handful of other episodes, but the creative team never brought her around quite as much as the fandom — or apparently the cast — would have liked before she was rudely killed off in Season 20.

The 'Supernatural' Cast Had Some Excellent Runner-Up Choices Too