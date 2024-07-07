Alongside family, the Supernatural characters are the heart of this show. Primary or secondary, they all have an equal importance in helping make this fantasy series one of the best and most loved of its kind. There are many reasons why it went on to become The CW's longest-running sci-fi TV show and many that are helping keep it alive even four years after its end in 2020.

Supernatural fans will know that supporting characters don't tend to survive for more than a few seasons at best. While death is far from definitive in SPN, it creeps up in almost every episode. In fact, just 6 out of the show's 327 episodes do not involve a death of some kind. But whether they're around for 1 episode or 300, the people, monsters, and heavenly beings of SPN are what make it so special, and their stories are all unique. Fifteen seasons of a TV show allow for anything to happen to a character, both good and bad, leaving plenty of room for exploration and ongoing development to show the audience who they are and who they can become. Supernatural did a fantastic job when it came to introducing its audiences to a wide range of versatile and completely unique beings, and it gave them all a chance to grow into some of the show's most memorable additions. From Angels, Prophets, the King of Hell, and even Lucifer, these ten individuals went through quite the journey as characters on Supernatural.

Supernatural Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date September 13, 2005 Creator Eric Kripke Cast Misha Collins , Jared Padalecki , Jensen Ackles , Jim Beaver Seasons 15 Studio The CW Main Genre Action Expand

10 Dean Winchester

Played by Jensen Ackles

Close

Sam and Dean's emotional beginning opened the show in the pilot episode back in 2005. Their origin story was a focal point of the first couple of seasons, and as time went on, fans got to see a little further into the lives of the Winchester brothers before they became the world's best hunters.

However, both boys had very different memories and experiences as kids. In Dean's case, his goal had always been protecting his younger brother. That never changed, and while his love and care for his brother was always a fan favorite aspect, he essentially ended the series as the same man he was in the beginning. He went through some hellish experiences that would mentally incapacitate someone not inclined toward the Winchester way of life, but he never really changed from his experiences. He remained mad at the world and continued taking his anger out on any evil creature he could find. That said, letting his brother go and finally allowing himself to rest were promising steps in the right direction. It just took a decade and a half for him to do so.

9 Kevin Tran

Played by Osric Chau

Image via The CW

Kevin Tran's story is one of comedy and downright heartbreak. There's not really an in-between for his character. He began as a college student thrown into the world of the supernatural with the Winchester boys when his time to become the next prophet was suddenly thrust upon him.

A bright kid with a brighter future, Kevin became one of the boys' best allies throughout seasons 8 and 9. He may not have always been a keen participant, but his knowledge, skills, and personality made him one of the best temporary additions to Supernatural's supporting cast. He had a tough time, thrown into his new life at the deep end, but he became a close ally to Sam and Dean. When his death came out of nowhere in season 9's "Holy Terror," it hurt, coming as quite a shock to viewers with how it happened. He appeared a few times as a ghost before the series ended. After a final farewell to the boys and the show, his story ended somewhat open-ended as a spirit wandering the Earth.

8 Lucifer

Played by Mark Pellegrino

Image via The CW

There aren't many occasions when a person can proudly say, "I like the devil." and get away with it without garnering some strange looks. But it's a given in Supernatural, thanks to the character's development throughout his appearances between seasons 5 and 15.

Lucifer went through many stages as a character during his time on screen. First introduced at the beginning of season 5, he progressed into much more over the years. He provided some comedic relief in an otherwise predominantly noir-toned show, was an unwaveringly evil villain at times, always willing to cause mayhem, mischief, and complete heartbreak for the Winchester boys, and always had the audience unable to guess his next move. Love him or hate him, Supernatural would have been very different without him in the earlier releases, and the acclaimed fifth season wouldn't have been the success story it became.

7 Gabriel

Played by Richard Speight Jr.

Image via The CW

Gabriel's story came to an emotional end in season 5 when it appeared he'd been killed by his brother, Lucifer. But it would come as an unexpected shock in season 13 when it was revealed that he'd been alive the whole time, held hostage by one of the Princes of Hell, Asmodeus.

Gabriel started his Supernatural journey as a Trickster in the fan-favorite season 2 episode "Tall Tales." From there and throughout the earlier seasons, his character progressed, and his backstory was explored. Revealed to be an Archangel and not a Trickster at all, Gabriel went from being a funny supporting addition to a random episode in season 2 to someone who had quite a memorable role until his "death" three years later. His personality was evident from the get-go: a fun-loving, troublemaking character who lived up to the Trickster name, but he became so much more, and his death hit fans hard. By the time he returned in the thirteenth season, he'd grown from a mischievous monster of the week to someone willing to sacrifice his life for his friends. If that's not character growth, then what is?

6 Chuck Shurley/God

Played by Rob Benedict

Image via The CW

Supernatural's meta episodes are some of the best of the show. There are plenty of them, and they quickly became a big part of why this series' uniqueness resonated among fans. Given the typical dark tone of the show, a bit of comedic relief was occasionally needed and always welcomed.

In season 4, an episode entitled "The Monster at the End of This Book" was released that introduced audiences to a man named Chuck Shurley, the author of a book series called Supernatural that was essentially a word-for-word telling of the Winchester brother's lives. Chuck first appeared as a failed writer, prophet, and a man who'd fallen on his luck, but as the show brought him back throughout the years and hints were teased, fans began to question whether a prophet was all he was. Season 11 revealed something many people had speculated about from his presence in season 5. Chuck was God, not a prophet, and his downfall from a dorky and loveable writer to the show's final villain had been teased in the title of his first appearance. He was the literal monster at the end of Supernatural's story.

5 Rowena

Played by Ruth Connell

Image via The CW

Later introduced as Crowley's mom and a deceptively talented witch, Rowena came into Supernatural at the beginning of the tenth season as someone who looked set to cause more chaos for the Winchesters. Just like her son, she began as a new supporting character who would go on to be someone who helped make the show what it was in the later seasons.

Rowena's character arc is one of growth. Many Supernatural characters started as all-out villains and became some of the most likable additions to the show. Ruth Connell's iconic witchy personality is no exception on that front. After season 12, her appearances dwindled to just a couple every season, but it was always fun to see her on-screen as she brought a comedic tone every time, along with her spells and mischievous nature.

4 Crowley

Played by Mark Sheppard

Image via The CW

Crowley is one of those TV characters that fans originally hated, then loved to hate, slowly learned to love, and by the end of his time on the show, couldn't imagine the series without him. Introduced as a crossroads demon, Crowley was soon revealed to be the top dog King of Hell.

Thanks to his often deceptive personality, he was someone audiences never knew whether to trust from the moment he first appeared in season 5. However, Crowley became one of the longest-surviving characters of the show, with a cheeky albeit untrustworthy aura that radiated through the screen. He well and truly lived up to the demon he was, with Mark Sheppard's portrayal being a big part of why his character became such a memorable part of the show. In the season 12 finale, Crowley sacrificed himself to help the boys, and this deceptive and lovably cheeky demon got the hero's send-off he deserved.

3 Sam Winchester

Played by Jared Padalecki