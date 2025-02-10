For 15 seasons, audiences tuned in week after week to watch Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) take on the forces of evil in Supernatural. It was, after all, the family business that called them to duke it out with vampires, wendigos, angels, demons, and all the hellspawn thrown their way. But, what if it wasn’t? What if the brothers never had two demon-fighters for parents, and what if everyone they crossed paths with wasn’t somehow involved in the trade? Well, fans in attendance over the weekend at the Supernatural panel at MegaCon Orlando learned a little bit more about what those “normal” lives could have looked like thanks to a fan question that asked just that.

During the panel, at which Collider’s Maggie Lovitt was in attendance, series stars Padalecki, Jim Beaver, Ruth Connell, Samantha Smith, and DJ Qualls mused about what careers their beloved characters may have pursued, should they have never stepped into the world of the supernatural. As gruff and blunt as his character, Bobby Singer, Beavers gave a one-word answer that brought the room down with laughter, simply saying that he thought the country demon hunter would have pursued a job as a “Gynecologist.” Not letting his co-star get away with such a left-field response, Alexander Calvert, poked fun at the reply, jesting, “Now, I’m not a woman, but if I strolled into my gynecologist appointment and Jim was there, and he’s like, ‘We’re gonna need you to spread ‘em’, like, yeah, no.”

Once the laughter died down, Padalecki gave his on-brand, throwback response, musing that Sam Winchester would be “a great teddy bear doctor.” Once again, the room broke out into laughter and applause as Padalecki’s answer was a nod to “Wishful Thinking,” a 2008 episode that saw Sam and Dean investigate a town where wishes — like a teddy bear coming to life — really do come true. As a backup, Padalecki tossed in the possibility that Sam may have been “a yoga teacher,” adding, “I’m very bendy.”

Smith and Connell's 'Supernatural' Characters Might Have Mirrored Reality