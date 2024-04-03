The Big Picture The Supernatural Official Spooky Picture Book offers a new demon-hunting adventure for all ages rooted in the show's lore.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are open to a Supernatural reunion, but their busy schedules may delay plans.

Fans can revisit the original series on Netflix or enjoy new tales through the children's book which is now available for pre-order.

The Winchester brothers are back! Kind of. While it may not be the TV or movie fans were hoping for, the new Supernatural children’s book is the perfect way to indoctrinate the youngsters in your life into the fold. Penned by Micol Ostow with illustrations by Christian Cornia, the 32-page book follows Sam, Dean, and Castiel on their latest demon-hunting adventure. This time, readers both young and old are invited to delve into a mystery in the Waverly Hills Boarding House, a place rife with sinister entities and even an appearance from the yellow-eyed demon that served as the show’s big bad during its formative seasons.

The book pulls its story and lore straight from the 15-year-running CW series, Supernatural, which starred Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as demon-hunting brotherly duo, Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively. For nearly two decades, the show’s dedicated fandom tuned in week after week to follow the Winchester boys into dark pits, haunted towns, and the afterlife as they picked up the torch of the family business that was first carried by their parents. Along with their angel buddy Castiel (Misha Collins) and some other helpers, the pair cruise the loneliest highways in America searching for their next foe.

When Supernatural bowed out in 2020, audiences were eager for more stories to come from the Eric Kripke-created universe. Despite a potential spin-off digging in its heels in 2014, nothing fully took off, with the boys’ final adventure in the episode aptly titled “Carry On,” seeming to put the nail in the Winchester’s coffin for good. It was around this time that Ackles revealed his plans to move forward with a spin-off series that would pull the focus from Dean and Sam and instead focus on the origin story of how their parents met. For one season, Drake Rodger, Meg Donnelly, and others lent their talents to a prequel series titled The Winchesters, before The CW yanked the rug out from underneath them and pulled the title from its returning docket.

Will We Ever See Our Favorite Wayward Sons on TV Again?

Aside from the children’s book, is there a chance that Padalecki and Ackles will ever reunite as Sam and Dean? During a recent chat with Collider’s Christina Radish, Padalecki revealed that yes, he was very much on board for a Supernatural reunion, reboot, or reimagining but that it all came down to the incredibly busy schedules of both him and his co-star. The Walker actor went on to explain:

“Jensen and I feel so strongly about our show that we had for 15 years together that we don’t wanna just do it, just to do it. We don’t wanna go, “Hey, I have two weeks off in June. Let’s go ahead and shoot 10 pages a day, just so we can have some more content.” If and when Supernatural comes back, it’s going to be a labor of love, and we’re gonna put every hour in to make sure that it’s as true to the canon and to the fandom and to the story and to the characters as possible. So, my short answer is it’s not a consideration, the answer is yes. I just don’t know when I’m available. I don’t know when he’s available. But again, my answer is yes.”

In the meantime, it seems that the best bet for fans is to either binge the original series on Netflix or take in a new tale with the Supernatural children’s book now available through Hachette Book Group. Check out the cover below:

