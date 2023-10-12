Of all the iconic objects in Supernatural ranging from firearms and symbols to locations and costumes, none is more recognizable than the Impala itself. As much as the Winchesters are known for their taste in classic rock and their penchant for beheading monsters, their wheels are easily the most important thing to the demon-slaying brothers. In many ways, the "Metallicar" as it was sometimes called off-screen, was a true "third Winchester," and though other characters have fit that bill, none have quite the same style as this 1967 Chevy Impala.

There are plenty of exceptional episodes of Supernatural, and with a 327-episode run, there ought to be. But one episode in particular shines the brightest light on Dean's (Jensen Ackles) trademark rig — the Season 11 episode "Baby," named after the elder Winchester's maybe-too-affectionate nickname for his dad's old car. As Supernatural continued, each new season attempted an episode that took a bit of an unorthodox approach, and "Baby" is by far one of the best. The episode was met with overall universal acclaim from fans and critics alike, who deemed it among the show's finest.

"Baby" Proves That 'Supernatural' Thrives on the Road

In "Baby," we get a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean as they take on your standard monster-of-the-week case. But what makes this a BTS creature feature is that the entirety of the episode is shown from the point of view of the Impala itself. That's right! Supernatural's third main character (sorry Cas) finally got its due, with an episode completely centered around the comings and goings of the Winchester's greatest asset. Written by Supernatural staple Robbie Thompson (who also wrote "Fan Fiction," "Don't Call Me Shurley," and developed The Winchesters spin-off series), "Baby" is just one of those tales that gets Sam and Dean right on the money, proving how they're at their best when on the road.

The previous few seasons of Supernatural (and into the end of the series too) introduced the secret Men of Letter's Bunker that the boys quickly make their home. There they get their rooms, their own space, and plenty of extra rooms for house guests (not that they have too many). But as the show veered away from kicking it on the road, "Baby" brings us back to what we loved about the series from the get-go. Additionally, it's got more than enough humor, plot, terrifying monsters, Winchester "broments," and even some overarching mythology to hold longtime fans over.

Why "Baby" Is One of the Best 'Supernatural' Episodes

On paper, an episode from the point of view of a stagnant car doesn't seem like a great idea. Other than KITT from Knight Rider, few television automobiles have enough of a personality to carry on an entire episode. And yet, "Baby" proves that the Impala has more than enough personality to keep audiences hungry for more, and with eleven seasons of history behind it, it was finally time to do something just different enough to keep the creative juices flowing. Come on, who doesn't love a Winchester-themed montage to Bob Seger's "Night Moves?"

Each over-the-shoulder, close-up, and establishing shot feels a bit more personal here, as we're invading Sam and Dean's space in a way we never have before. We watch them eat, sleep, and a lot more over a day or two in the Metallicar, and, beyond that, it's even stolen (albeit briefly) for a joyride. Before now, we'd only heard about some of the extracurricular activities the Winchesters got to in their spare time, and rarely do we ever hear the particulars after the end of a normal scene. Here, we see a bit of both, and it almost makes us wish they did one of these a season, though that would diminish "Baby's" charm.

By centering this episode, this particular hunt, around the Impala itself, Supernatural highlights the fact that Sam and Dean's lives are constantly changing. No matter which world-ending apocalypse is going on, no matter how many friends they lose, or even how their looks change over time (we miss Dean's old leather jacket), one thing is always the same and that's the car that the boys drive. Well, unless you consider that spell during Season 7 where they had to hide the Impala to stay under the Leviathans' radar, but we'd like to forget about that one too.

The Chevy Impala Is More Than Just a Car for Sam and Dean Winchester

Of course, the episode itself ends with a sweet moment between Sam and Dean in the beat-to-hell '67 classic, driving home the notion that, despite the Bunker, Bobby's (Jim Beaver) house, or the home they knew in Lawrence, the Impala will always be their true home. It's an object that has so much more meaning for the boys than anything else they've come in contact with, and no wonder as it followed them into the world of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? in "Scoobynatural," the Trickster's (Richard Speight Jr.) TV Land in "Changing Channels," and even followed Dean into the afterlife in "Carry On."

Sam and Dean grew up in the Impala. It wasn't just the car they both first learned how to drive, but was their most consistent home as they traveled with their father across the country hunting monsters, ghosts, and demons. Sam always wanted a normal life, but Dean was content with the world of hunting, and even took the car as his own once their father went missing at the start of the series. Of course, nothing could keep the Winchester boys from hunting, and even when they took on "normal lives" – Dean first between the fifth and sixth seasons and Sam between the seventh and eighth, and then again in the series finale – they always kept their first home close.

"Baby" does more than just remind us of all this rich history, it builds on it. We don't often get to see Sam and Dean act the way normal brothers do, but this episode gives us plenty of moments between them that can't help but make you smile. That's the magic of the Impala, though, and the confines of its short roof and four windowed walls sure know how to set the stage for some pretty impactful moments. Nearly halfway through the episode, Dean admits that he often dreams of a normal life in the Impala, one with no shotguns other than the passenger's seat.

How the Chevy Impala Brought Out the Most Intimate Moments

Throughout the show's 15 seasons, the Impala was the main set piece for a plethora of "broments" between Sam and Dean. In the early years, the guys often sat on the hood of the car, had a beer, and discussed either what happened before or what was about to. These scenes became a staple for the show, which was even parodied in the "Fan Fiction" episode, much to Dean's discomfort. But there was one other episode where the Impala played a vital role, and without it, the world may have ended.

In the Season 5 finale "Swan Song" – which served as the end to Supernatural's original story arc – a Lucifer-possessed-Sam is only able to fight back and overpower the Devil after catching a quick glimpse of the small blemishes that make the car beautiful. Reminded of his childhood and his love for his family, Sam takes hold of Satan just long enough so that he can throw himself into Hell. It's an epic scene that was a long time coming, and one that made the Metallicar just as important to the plot as any other MacGuffin. Series creator Eric Kripke even wrote a backstory for the Impala that was explained throughout the episode, one that gives it a much richer history.

Additionally, we can't forget that the Impala itself saved not just one universe but two. In The Winchesters, it's because the Impala is from another universe (the main Supernatural universe) that it's able to defeat the Akrida – a band of evil, paranormal locusts sent by Chuck (Rob Benedict) to destroy the multiverse post-"Inherit the Earth." Sure, this might be the Heavenly Impala, which is arguably a bit different from the one that Sam still possessed on Earth, but the idea remains that the Winchester's trademark wheels are the most important object in not just the universe, but the multiverse too.

Eric Kripke Always Wanted The Winchesters to Drive a Muscle Car

From the get-go, Eric Kripke wanted Sam and Dean to have a cool car. Inspired by the likes of Knight Rider, Magnum P.I., and The Dukes of Hazzard, the goal was to make the Metallicar the boy's faithful steed in the classic Western tradition — one with enough personality to build a following around. "All of these shows always had a character that was a car, and I always really responded to that," Kripke revealed in a 2008 interview with Prospect Magazine, during the show's third season. "It’s a Rottweiler of a car, and I think it adds authenticity for fans of automobiles because of that because it’s not a pretty ride. It’s an aggressive, muscular car, and I think that’s what people respond to, and why it fits so well into the tone of our show."

No doubt, Kripke's gambit paid off and today the Winchester's Impala is one of the most recognizable cars in TV history. Not even death can separate it from our heroes, who continue to ride on across those Heavenly roads into a brand-new adventure. Whether Supernatural will ever return is uncertain, but one thing is, that if Sam and Dean Winchester ever return from the dead (again), their daddy's car will be coming back with them, primed and ready with the greatest classic rock tunes you've ever heard. Carry on, indeed.