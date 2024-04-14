Supernatural is a show filled with complexity, and the further into it someone gets, the more convoluted it can be. Fifteen seasons and 327 episodes make up this impressive TV series, and there are dozens of episodes that prove vital to its storylines and character understanding.

But for someone new to the show who might be more in the mood for a calmer introduction than sitting down for fifteen years' worth of 40-minute episodes, there are some that a newbie to Supernatural may be able to watch first to get a feel for the show and how it can operate. These ten episodes are some of the easiest to watch with little context. From significant character introductions, both villains and protagonists, lighthearted episodes, of which SPN has plenty, to even prominent events throughout the show's extensive run, they could all play a part in bringing a potential new Supernatural fan to the world of monster-hunting with the Winchester brothers. Think of this as a beginner's guide to Supernatural.

Supernatural Release Date September 13, 2005 Creator Eric Kripke Cast Misha Collins , Jared Padalecki , Jensen Ackles , Jim Beaver Main Genre Action Seasons 15

10 "Crossroad Blues"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2006)

Demons are a constant presence throughout Supernatural's entire fifteen-season run. They were first introduced in the fourth episode of season one, and as the show progressed, the lore surrounding them expanded, as did how they were represented on screen.

From workers doing dirty work to the Princes of Hell and even the King, more and more demons came as the seasons passed. One of those variants was crossroad demons, who were the ones people would summon when they wanted to make a deal. The bargaining chip? Their soul. "Crossroad Blues" is an interesting stand-alone episode that could provide information about what these demons do and what happens when they come to collect on their end of the deal. Crossroad demons are intermittently seen throughout the show from this point on, and they have a direct impact on Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) in seasons two and three.

9 "Weekend At Bobby's"

Season 6, Episode 4 (2010)

Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver) is part of the beating heart of Supernatural. First introduced at the end of the first season, he went on to be an ally the boys wouldn't have been able to cope without. He was there when they needed him, no matter the time or circumstances, and he never asked for anything in return.

Season six is far from the best, and many fans will argue that six and seven are two of the show's weakest. But that in no way takes the spotlight from standout episodes like "Weekend At Bobby's" and "The French Mistake." The former being many people's favorite of the entire show. It is a completely Bobby-centric episode and a great way for new fans to fall in love with one of Superntural's most beloved supporting characters.

8 "Mystery Spot"

Season 3, Episode 11 (2008)

Spoiler alert: the brothers die in this show. A lot. Usually at least once every other season. So don't worry, they'll be back. So rather than start with the first time it happens and give someone a panic attack that they've pulled a Game of Thrones and killed off a main character, starting with this season three episode is a fun, yet slightly emotional way of delving into the world of the Winchester brothers and their inability to stay dead.

This Groundhog Day-inspired episode features the return of a character introduced in another episode on this list as he's back to have a little fun and cause problems for the boys. It's got a little bit of plot, but it's mostly just a testament to how far these boys will go for each other. Family may not end in blood, but it's like glue for these brothers.

7 "Skin"

Season 1, Episode 6 (2005)

This one may come as a controversial opinion to any avid fans of the show already accustomed to Supernatural. However, it introduces new viewers to the body horror element they might encounter throughout the show's first few seasons. While it's not a major aspect of the series, it's a feel for what people may see during some of the show's more genuinely horror-centered episodes.

This episode, alongside "Bloody Mary," was some of the show's earliest episodes with an authentic feel for the horror genre. It may not have a direct connection to the plot of season one, but it introduces a monster present throughout the rest of the show and contains arguably one of Supernatural's grossest scenes. The little plot and a decent scare factor make it a perfect stand-alone episode for a new would-be fan, as it shows audiences what they can expect while also not giving too much away.

6 "The Monster At the End of This Book"

Season 4, Episode 18 (2009)

Supernatural is no stranger to the occasional meta episode or mind-bending fourth wall break. There are some downright hilarious instances where the Winchester brothers aren't afraid to poke fun at themselves, other TV shows, or the actors who play them. Seriously, there's an episode where Sam and Dean are stuck in the real world and forced to play themselves playing Sam and Dean, all while they interact with the other actors and crew on the show. It's as trippy as it sounds, and the only reason it's not on this list is because it could spoil a chunk of season six, and it wouldn't have the same effect as it would on someone all caught up.

However, when season four grew close to an end in 2009, they gave fans yet another look into the lengths this show will go to far-stretch itself from other TV shows, and it really helps make Supernatural stand out above others of its kind. "The Monster at the End of This Book" sees the boys discover the author of a book series called Supernatural, and it's essentially a step-by-step, word-for-word retelling of the Winchester brother's lives, down to the tiniest detail. It's great for a new viewer to watch as they'll be in exactly the same boat as long-time fans, completely confused as to what's going on. However, there are some details that could potentially spoil other aspects of season four, so people should watch at their own risk.

5 "Tall Tales"

Season 2, Episode 15 (2007)

"Tall Tales" is a season two episode that features the introduction of a character whose presence in the show makes for a comedic and powerful addition to later seasons. It is the first real look into Supernatural's comedic roots and serves as a lighthearted alternative to the series' usual darker and emotionally draining tone.

For channeled viewers, the fifteenth episode of season two gave them a look into a different side to SPN that would become second nature. But for someone new to the show, it may be wise to do an abbreviated version of the same: start with some of the earlier, more noir-toned episodes and then check this out as an example of Supernatural's iconic humor to diffuse some of the tension.

4 "Nightmare"

Season 1, Episode 14 (2006)

Sam Winchester isn't the average human monster hunter. He's special, and the further someone gets into the show, the more this is explored and explained to audiences. But just as an idea of what makes him different, season one's "Nightmare" is part of the starting point into the journey that is Sam Winchester's convoluted mind, and the uncertainty surrounding it will create a burning need to know more, whether someone has seen the rest of season one or not.

Sam starts having visions while he's awake, not just nightmares while he's asleep, and they're incredibly vivid and violent. At first, they seem like a series of unfortunate accidents, but it soon becomes evident that there's something more sinister going on when the brothers arrive in town and start questioning the locals. The episode is very Sam-centered and a great contender for someone wanting to know more about the youngest Winchester brother. Episodes like season two's "Croatoan" and the two-part finale "All Hell Breaks Loose" are other solid contenders for a more expansive look into Sam's abilities.

3 "Good God, Y'all"

Season 5, Episode 2 (2009)

Season five has many important episodes vital to its plot that, if watched without the prior full story, could spoil the show's best season in its entirety. Without giving too much away, the second episode of the season delves into the tumultuous happenings of the season four finale. But it sets up the season for what could be about to come while also leaving a speculative opening for audiences that will undoubtedly leave them wanting to keep going.

For the bare minimum of information about the season five plot, the apocalypse is on the horizon. Sam, Dean, and their friends are in way over their heads as more and more supernatural happenings continue to occur in multiple places across the country. The focal point of "Good God, Y'all" is that of a town in Colorado suddenly overrun with demons, but with a twist. For many fans, season five is where the show really shined, and episodes like this are a high point for reasons like worldbuilding and new villain introductions. While it may make more sense to have the full story of what led to it, this episode will leave possible fans with a need to know more as the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse begin to make their presence known.

2 "Home"

Season 1, Episode 9 (2005)

Season one was both introductory and exploratory to the world of monster hunting across America with the Winchester brothers. Sam returns to hunting with Dean when his girlfriend dies in the same way their mom did when they were kids, and a big part of the first season is the goal of tracking down the demon that killed them both, along with finding their missing father, John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

"Home" is the ninth episode of Supernatural, and Sam and Dean find themselves headed back to Lawrence, Kansas, to the house in which their lives changed forever twenty-two years before the events of the show formally take place. The appropriately named episode's case hits close to home when the brothers help a family living in their childhood home who are being tormented by an apparent poltergeist. But there's so much more beneath the surface of this one. This episode explores Sam's premonitions and gives audiences an emotional look into the boy's backstory and how it's still affecting them in the present day. However, it will make much more sense having watched the next one before any others.

1 "Pilot"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2005)

It goes without saying that the pilot episode of any TV show is always the best place to start a series. And while this may be a guide for beginners and a list of episodes that can be watched without knowing every detail that's previously happened, that point remains the same here, too. After all, it is where it all began.

Pilot episodes need to grip an audience's attention from fairly early on if they're going to keep someone hooked throughout the duration. From meaningful quotes, main character introductions, a captivating story with edge-of-your-seat action, and a cliffhanger that'll have unsuspecting victims immediately wanting to watch the next episode, Supernatural ticked every box on what to do for a gripping TV show, no matter where a new viewer may start.

