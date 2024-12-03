With a sprawling credit sheet that includes work in titles like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eureka, The Guild, Supernatural, and Mystery Science Theater 3000, Felicia Day has had plenty of meaningful moments in front of the camera. The actress has played a wide array of characters and, while every job is another chance to grow and hone her craft, she can pinpoint one particular episode of television as her very best. So, which project gave the actress her most memorable performance? During a panel at FanExpo San Francisco, moderated by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, Day confirmed exactly that.

While Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles were the double anchors holding down the popularity of the 15-season-running show, Supernatural, the vast number of guests and recurring characters certainly helped keep it afloat. Some might say it’s impossible to pick a favorite, but in the case of Supernatural, it’s obviously Day’s Charlie Bradbury. A lovable, nerdy, wise-cracking hacker, the character added some much-needed comedic relief during her on-screen appearances between seasons seven and ten before she was sadly killed off. Before she gave her everything to help Sam (Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles), Charlie returned for her second episode with an entirely new lease on life — after having almost lost it the first time she crossed paths with the brothers. In said episode, her character gets really into a Live-Action Role-Playing (LARP) game in which she is known as the Queen of Moondoor. The memories of going to work that day and tossing on the outfits that would properly befit the Queen of Moondoor are the best ones that Day has, sharing with the audience:

“My favorite was definitely the LARPing episode just because of the sets and the outfit - again - leather pants I definitely can’t fit into now, but just amazing production value on that, and it was just so fun. So that would be my favorite. It’s just the best episode of TV I’ve ever done.”

Felicia Day’s Most Difficult Character

When it comes to the most challenging performance, Day nods to an incredibly tough day on the set of Supernatural, when she was given the task of playing both “light” and “dark” versions of Charlie. Reminiscing on that personality flip, she said:

“It was really challenging because one scene, I’d be in one costume playing a version of myself, and then the next one, I had to be badass - and of course, I don’t feel badass inside… So, I just tried to be a badass and I did my best and I learned that you can indeed pretend. It’s great and it looks good.”

