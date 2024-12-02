Taking on different personalities and traits is one of the biggest draws to becoming an actor. You can totally shed your own identity and try on someone else’s all while telling a story through your lines, actions, and emotions. It’s a huge undertaking, but when someone has the spark, it’s a true joy to watch them transform so seamlessly. For Felicia Day, the actress says that she didn’t have much of a challenge getting into the skin of Charlie Bradbury during her days as a recurring cast member on the hit CW series, Supernatural. But, when it comes down to it, the actress isn’t so sure that she and the character are one and the same or if Charlie’s attitude and overall demeanor has blended into the person she has become in the nearly 10 years since her character’s hard-hitting farewell.

During a panel at FanExpo San Francisco, moderated by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, a fan asked Day about which roles throughout her career have spoken to her the most. When it comes to Charlie, the actress says she has an incredibly special connection to the character, revealing:

“I think Charlie is who I am now. And I can’t say whether Charlie from Supernatural is who I am or just empowered me because being on the show was so formative and supportive and empowering.”

She also added that her The Guild character, Codex aka Cyd Sherman, was also incredibly similar to her, having played the struggling musician and avid gamer during a darker time in her life.

“Codex was me at a certain time in my life, but I was super depressed. So that was just like me channeling my autobiographical story… So for sure it wasn’t hard to play either of those characters.”

Felicia Day’s ‘Supernatural’ Run

Charlie Bradbury was a burst of sunshine from the moment she first appeared in the seventh season of Supernatural. Sarcastic, nerdy, witty, and down to fight the good fight, Charlie became a welcome sight for audiences who knew they were in for a hijinks-filled episode anytime she would team up with the brotherly duo, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). After pulling a Winchester-worthy move and coming back from the dead in Season 9, fate eventually caught up with the beloved Dungeons & Dragons player in the following season — although she forever stayed in our hearts until the show officially bowed out in 2020.

You can catch Day and the rest of the cast of Supernatural now, with all 15 seasons streaming on Netflix.

