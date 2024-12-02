Stars, they’re just like us. Even the most seasoned performers get nervous every once in a while when tossed a role they just think is completely out of their range. So, although it might be hard to imagine that a veteran actress like Felicia Day could ever doubt herself, she’ll be the first to admit that this couldn’t be further from the case. While sitting for a panel at FanExpo San Francisco, moderated by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, The Guild star responded to a fan who asked about the most challenging role she’s faced so far. As it often does, the difficult day of work also tied in with one of her strongest memories because it ultimately served as the confidence booster that Day needed to remind herself that she had the talent to do it all.

Taking the crowd back to Season 10 of the beloved CW series, Supernatural, Day reminisced on her toughest day on set and what she learned from the experience, sharing:

“There was an episode of Supernatural where I played Dark Charlie and Light Charlie — or Good Charlie or Bad Charlie — and it was really challenging because one scene I’d be in one costume playing a version of myself and then the next one, I had to be, you know, badass, and of course, I don’t feel badass inside. I mean, just look at me, ok? My head is not the same size you would have thought it would be, right? [Laughs] And so, I really wanted to make sure that the role came across really well. So, I just tried to be a badass and I did my best and I learned that you can indeed pretend.”

Felicia Day on Making the Vibes Match Her Performance

Prior to her Season 10 return, Day’s Charlie Bradbury was known as Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester’s (Jensen Ackles) sweet, nerdy, sarcastic, hacker pal who was almost like a little sister to the demon-hunting bros. Always dressing to reflect that side of the character, Day’s transformation into Dark Charlie was fully completed thanks to the show’s costuming team. Acting like the more hardened version of Charlie was just part of it, with Day revealing that the outfit and hair really helped her catch the vibe.

“I used the externals of the character to help me feel confident to play the internals, but it was when I was just looking at the script, I was like, really intimidated. I was like, ‘How am I gonna pull this off and be believable? I’m not tough. I’m not all these things.’ We can be whatever we want, you know? And, I think, that was a good lesson that I learned from that.”

You can see both the good and bad versions of Charlie now on Netflix with all of Supernatural’s 15 seasons currently streaming. Stay tuned for more to come from FanExpo San Francisco.

