The fear of the unknown has troubled humanity since the beginning of time, and the supernatural horror subgenre in literature and film is one of the greatest examples of this. Focusing on ghosts, demons and otherworldly horrors, supernatural horror offers a wide variety of scares. Following the torture-horror boom of 2000s cinema, the horror genre began focusing far more on supernatural horror throughout the 2010s and beyond.

Pioneered by indie filmmakers and the art-horror output of A24, recent supernatural horror has frequently emphasized themes of grief and trauma through metaphorical supernatural forces. While some audiences have grown weary of this trend, the last decade has brought audiences some truly exceptional supernatural horror films. Taking this into account, these are the 10 best supernatural horror films of the last 10 years from around the globe.

10 'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

Directed by Mike Flanagan

Doctor Sleep is a 2019 supernatural horror film written and directed by Mike Flanagan and adapted from the 2013 Stephen King novel of the same name. The film is a sequel to The Shining, following Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) as he contends with the effects of his childhood trauma and psychically bonds with Abra (Kyliegh Curran), a girl who also possesses 'the shining'. When a group of psychic vampires led by the sinister Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) target Abra, Dan has to use his abilities to try and save her.

Prolific horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan excels in the supernatural horror subgenre and he was the perfect choice to adapt Stephen King's novel, including tasteful references to The Shining without it ever feeling gratuitous. The film features one of horror's greatest female vampires in the form of Rose the Hat, the enigmatic and brutal psychic vampire antagonist portrayed with immense charisma by Rebecca Ferguson. A great film from two of the most noteworthy figures in horror, Doctor Sleep is a strong entry into the supernatural canon.

9 'Under the Shadow' (2016)

Directed by Babak Anvari

Under the Shadow is a 2016 supernatural horror film written and directed by Babak Anvari and filmed in Jordan. The film is set in 1980s Tehran, and follows Shideh (Narges Rashidi) and her daughter Dorsa (Avin Manshadi) as they go about their lives in an apartment building during the bombing of the War of the Cities. To make matters even worse, Dorsa begins to suspect that the building is haunted by a Djinn and Shideh is forced to protect her from both supernatural and material threats.

The film is highly politically engaged, focusing on the plight of women under repressive governments and on the terror inflicted upon ordinary citizens in times of war. The mother-daughter relationship in the film is its greatest strength, and the Djinn is used to compelling effect as a metaphor for the protagonist’s struggle to protect her daughter against the bombing. An intelligent, thoughtful and frightening supernatural horror film, Under the Shadow is one of the standout international horror movies of the 2010s.

8 'Talk to Me' (2023)

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou

Talk to Me is a 2023 Australian supernatural horror film and the directorial debut of Danny and Michael Philippou. The film follows Mia (Sophie Wilde), a teenage girl grieving the loss of her mother, who becomes fixated on a supernatural party game that allows the player to be possessed by a spirit. As the game begins to show devastating consequences for Mia and those around her, it becomes clear that messing with the occult will ruin her life.

The film centers on themes of grief, trauma and teen alienation, with the occult game being a metaphor for drug use. Its take on the supernatural is unique and subversive, with the characters willingly inviting spirits into their bodies rather than being possessed against their will, which adds a compelling layer of complexity and moral ambiguity to its teenage characters. Scary, melancholy and well-acted, Talk to Me is a supernatural horror gem.

7 'The Empty Man' (2020)

Directed by David Prior

The Empty Man is a 2020 supernatural horror film written and directed by David Prior and adapted from the 2014 graphic novel of the same name. The film centers on an urban legend of 'the Empty Man', a mysterious entity that can be summoned through an occult ritual. When a young girl (Sasha Frolova) disappears in connection to the ritual, a police officer named James (James Badge Dale) is tasked with getting to the bottom of a terrifying conspiracy.

Incorporating several different forms of supernatural horror into its story, ranging from urban legends to outright Lovecraftian cosmic horror, the film is one of the most ambitious horror films in recent memory. Beginning with a visually striking and absolutely terrifying sequence that establishes the film’s central ‘Empty Man’ ritual, the film is captivating from start to end. Criminally underrated, intelligently written and featuring one of the most mind-bending twists in horror, The Empty Man is a standout supernatural horror.

6 'Impetigore' (2019)

Directed by Joko Anwar

Impetigore is a 2019 Indonesian supernatural folk horror film written and directed by Joko Anwar. The film follows Maya (Tara Basro) as she travels to her childhood home in the hopes of selling the house. However, Maya soon discovers that the villagers hold dark secrets as she witnesses the birth and murder of a skinless baby, so she seeks to end the decades-long curse that has been plaguing the village's children.

Beginning with a viscerally terrifying opening scene, Impetigore never shies away from shocking and gruesome concepts and imagery. The curse at its centre is disturbing and unique, and the film's approach to supernatural horror has a compelling and distinctly folk horror flavor, incorporating unique aspects of Indonesian culture such as wayang kulit shadow puppetry. Featuring great performances and visuals, Impetigore is an underrated and excellent supernatural horror film.

5 'The Wailing' (2016)

Directed by Na Hong-jin

Written and directed by Na Hong-jin, The Wailing is a 2016 South Korean supernatural horror film. The film follows Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won), a police officer in a small rural community who begins investigating a series of strange murder-suicides seemingly connected to a mysterious Japanese stranger (Jun Kunimura). When Jong-goo's young daughter (Kim Hwan-hee) shows signs of possession, his mission becomes even more crucial and perilous.

The Wailing is famous for its unsettling supernatural mystery and incredibly bleak atmosphere, with its harrowing climax contrasting greatly with the somewhat lighthearted tone of its first act. The film centers largely on the conflict between Christianity and traditional folk religions, exploring its country’s crisis of cultural identity in compelling ways. One of the best South Korean horror films of all time, The Wailing is a modern supernatural classic.

4 'The Night House' (2020)

Directed by David Bruckner

The second collaboration between writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski and director David Bruckner, The Night House is a 2020 supernatural horror film. The film follows Beth (Rebecca Hall), a woman grieving her husband (Evan Jonigkeit) who recently died by suicide, who begins to suspect that he is haunting her house. The haunting leads to Beth uncovering horrifying secrets about her husband and being forced to confront dark aspects of her own past, throwing her into a state of chaos.

David Bruckner has established himself as one of horror’s greatest working talents, and The Night House beautifully exemplifies his skill as a director, with even the way he chooses to shoot the house’s architecture being consistently spooky. Anchored by a remarkable performance from Rebecca Hall, the film is a melancholic and compelling look into the experience of grief. Making great use of its sound design and cinematography, The Night House is a subtle and mature supernatural horror film.

3 'The Babadook' (2014)

Directed by Jennifer Kent

Written and directed by Jennifer Kent in her feature debut, The Babadook is a 2014 Australian supernatural horror film. The film follows Amelia (Essie Davis), a widow dealing with grief over her spouse and struggling with her son Samuel's (Noah Wiseman) behavioral issues. Her situation is worsened when she and her son begin being plagued by a demon called the Babadook that seeks to convince Amelia to kill her loved ones.

One of the saddest horror films of the 2010s, The Babadook deals heavily with the subjects of grief and depression, with the creature representing the protagonist’s struggles to make peace with life in the wake of her husband’s death. Essie Davis is a revelation in the lead role, giving a performance that is both vulnerable and ferocious. The film is one of the best supernatural horror films of the last decade and despite its humble origins, the film made a huge cultural impact, with the Babadook itself even becoming an unlikely gay icon.

2 'The Witch' (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

The Witch is the debut horror feature of writer-director Robert Eggers, and is a 2015 supernatural period horror film. The film focuses on a Puritan family in the 1600s who are exiled from their community due to father William's (Ralph Ineson) level of religious devotion and must start again as their small family unit. However, their idyllic new life is immediately shattered upon the discovery of a malicious witch living in the nearby forest and difficulties plague teenage daughter Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy).

The film that put scream queen Anya Taylor-Joy on the map, The Witch stars a compelling cast of characters and focuses on themes of femininity, coming-of-age and religious fanaticism. Its supernatural horror centers on witchcraft and the occult, making creepy and creative use of its subject matter and taking advantage of its ominous forest setting. The film is an intelligent slowburn chiller that established Robert Eggers as an emerging talent in the realm of supernatural horror.

1 Hereditary' (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

Hereditary is a 2018 supernatural horror film written and directed by Ari Aster in his feature debut. The film follows Annie (Toni Collette), an artist, and her family as they deal with a string of earth-shattering tragedies catalyzed by the death of her mother. As time progresses, Annie's teenage son Peter (Alex Wolff) begins to experience signs of the supernatural that change the family's lives forever.

The film contains phenomenal performances all around, with the stand-out being the incomparable Toni Collette, who portrays a palpable sense of grief and anger that is equal parts heartbreaking and horrifying. The film's supernatural elements are well-executed and at times terrifying, containing unique and disturbing imagery and scares that hold up on repeat viewings. One of the most acclaimed horror films of the 2010s, Hereditary is a masterclass in supernatural horror.

