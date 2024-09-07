Horror is arguably the most versatile genre of movies. A good horror movie does what it can to elicit feelings of fear, shock or disgust from its audience. Whether it's copious amounts of gore, jump scares, or establishing a general aura of dread, there are countless methods by which horror movies can frighten their viewers. Effective horror movies attack the senses and play tricks on the mind.

One of the most common branches of horror movies is supernatural horror. They commonly include ghosts and demons, and most supernatural horror movies include religious imagery, demonic possessions and hauntings. From groundbreaking classics like The Exorcist to modern hits like Longlegs, supernatural horror is the subgenre that keeps on giving. Being one of the most popular horror subgenres, it obviously produces countless movies every year, and many sadly slip through the cracks. These are the most underrated supernatural horror movies, scary and effective stories deserving of a lot more attention.

10 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005)

Directed by Scott Derickson

A young girl named Emily Rose (Jennifer Carpenter) dies following an exorcism that was performed on her by the family's priest, who is arrested and set to go on trial for negligent homicide. Lawyer Erin Bruner (Laura Linney) is tasked with representing the priest in the interest of the church. As a courtroom battle is waged between science and religion, shocking discoveries are made surrounding the circumstances of Rose's tragic death.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose is a genuinely chilling supernatural horror movie with plenty of brains. The titular exorcism scene is one of the best in any possession movie; Carpenter is fantastic and almost a little too convincing in the role. The grounded nature of the courtroom elements elevates the sequences of tension and horror, making for an effective genre blend that is most disturbingly based on true events.

9 'Suspiria' (2018)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Set in 1970s Berlin, this retelling of the Italian horror classic Suspiria follows an American ballerina named Susie (Dakota Johnson). She travels to Berlin to dance for the renowned Markos Dance Company and is quick to make a name for herself as one of the most promising talents. When a recently expelled student is found murdered, a storm of mistrust brews in the school, and horrifying secrets begin rising to the surface.

Suspiria is a gorgeously realized masterpiece of moody horror that embraces elements of the original while still carving a distinctive identity. Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino directs with precision and sustains a uniquely unsettling visual style that keeps viewers on edge until its explosive climax. Suspiria is a supernatural horror movie that some may have written off as an inferior retread. However, given the chance, Suspiria will terrify, shock and surprise.

8 'Lake Mungo' (2008)

Directed by Joel Anderson

Sixteen-year-old Alice Palmer drowns while swimming in the local dam. Following her death, Alice's family is subjected to a series of strange and eerie occurrences that grow increasingly unsettled. The family hires the help of psychic and parapsychologist Ray Kemeny (Steve Jodrell), eventually discovering Alice's secret past.

Lake Mungo is a criminally underrated found footage and supernatural horror that's as chilling as it is tragic. With an incredibly modest budget, director Joel Anderson weaves a compelling mystery with viscerally scary and convincing found footage. Because of the nature of its structure and narrative, Lake Mungo doesn't give away answers easily, nor does it seem interested in doing it. However, the enigmatic nature of its narrative and dense themes make for a memorably haunting watch.

7 'Saint Maud' (2019)

Directed by Rose Glass

Maud (Morfydd Clark) is a reclusive young nurse who has completely devoted herself to the Christian faith. Maud accepts a job caring for Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), a terminally ill former dancer with an ambiguous past. The nurse believes that helping Amanda to absolve her sins is her divine purpose, and she will go to extreme lengths to ensure that her soul is saved.

Confidently made and deeply unsettling, Saint Maud is an overlooked horror movie and one of the strongest supernatural efforts in recent years. The feature debut of English director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is provocative and bold with a distinct visual style. The tight and contained nature of the screenplay keeps the scares coming and the mystery engaging. Clark is particularly fantastic in the lead role, a talent who'll likely continue to impress in the future.

6 'Incantation' (2022)

Directed by Kevin Ko

Set in Taiwan, Li Ronan (Hsuan-yen Tsai) recovers her young daughter named Dodo from a foster home six years after Ronan was forced to leave Dodo to seek psychiatric help following a traumatic event that left her boyfriend dead. Soon after bringing her home, Dodo falls victim to a debilitating illness. Ronan believes it to be the result of a curse that was passed onto her and is willing to do anything to lift it.

Incantation is a Taiwanese found footage horror movie that stands as one of the scariest of the decade. It is executed with conviction; very few found footage movies feel this real, and as a whole, it's immersive in ways few horror movies have managed before. The exploration of Taiwanese folklore lends an outlandish concept an unsettling amount of realism, along with a terrifyingly clever ending.

5 'The Devil's Candy' (2015)

Directed by Sean Byrne

Jesse (Ethan Embry) is a metal musician and struggling painter working on a commission to provide for his wife and young daughter. When they purchase an old Texas farmhouse for cheap, the family moves in, and Jesse converts the barn into a studio for his art. A dark force lingers around the family and begins to creep its way into Jesse's mind, beckoning him to Hell.

The Devil's Candy is an artful horror/drama that embraced Satanic motifs and hardcore metal music, resulting in a wholly unique and memorable viewing experience. The narrative is a slow-burn but consistently engaging, thanks to well-realized characters brought to life by great performances, especially the familiar but underrated Embry. The violence is furious, the suspense is biting, and the tension is palpable. The Devil's Candy is a treat that no horror fan should pass up.

4 'The Lodge' (2019)

Directed by Severin Fiala & Veronika Franz

Grace (Riley Keough) is a soon-to-be stepmom responsible for looking after her fiancé's two children after a snow-in traps the trio in a remote holiday lodge. The kids, Adrian (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh), are not quick to warm to Grace, opting to play mean pranks on her. Things escalate when Grace is pushed to the edge, and her inner demons explode outward, revealing a dark past that threatens the lives of Adrian and Mia.

The Lodge is a remarkably tense horror movie that makes great use of its claustrophobic and atmospheric setting. The narrative revelations are unsettling, and there are some sparks of violence, but for the most part, The Lodge scares on a psychological level. Like many horror classics, the movie manipulates the viewer and presents a story that isn't meant to be interpreted in an entirely literal way. The Lodge is a bleak and effective supernatural horror movie that chills to the bone.

3 'As Above, So Below' (2014)

Directed by John Erick Dowdle

Inspired to continue her deceased father's search, Scarlett (Perdita Weeks) travels to Paris to search the famous catacombs for the legendary Philosopher's Stone. Scarlett assembles a team of explorers to navigate the claustrophobic and seemingly endless tunnels. The group discovers far more than they bargained for when they stumble upon what's believed to be the entranceway to Hell itself.

As Above, So Below is a claustrophobe's worst nightmare in movie form. Being the first (and only) movie shot in the Paris Catacombs, As Above, So Below makes brilliant use of its setting shrouded in historical legend and mystery and ripe for horror movie concepts. The film's documentarian approach adds to the tension and allows for some good scares, resulting in a movie that feels fresh and thrilling despite some borrowed elements.

As Above, So Below Where to Watch stream

rent

2 'The House of the Devil' (2009)

Directed by Ti West

Set in 1983, broke college student Samantha (Jocelin Donahue) accepts a babysitting job at a secluded house in the woods. Mr. and Mrs. Ulman (Tom Noonan and Mary Woronov) admit that instead of babysitting a child, Samantha will be looking after the elderly mother-in-law. Samantha agrees, and it's not long until strange occurrences begin taking place. The Ulmans have something in store for Samantha, and it just so happens to coincide with a lunar eclipse.

Director Ti West is highly regarded nowadays following the success of the X trilogy, and The House of the Devil is one of his earliest (and greatest) successes. What the movie does most effectively is something that West has a particular affinity for, and that's the throwback stylizing. The House of the Devil looks, sounds and feels like a late-70s or early-80s product in the best ways. Although small-scale, it's incredibly fun and particularly gnarly when the story kicks into high gear.

1 'The Blackcoat's Daughter' (2015)

Directed by Osgood Perkins

At a distinguished Catholic boarding school in upstate New York, two girls (Kiernan Shipka & Lucy Boynton) find themselves left behind over winter break. The nuns who run the school are rumored to be Satanists, and a sinister energy plagues the grounds. Meanwhile, a psych-ward escapee (Emma Roberts) is determined to get to the school by any means necessary, however morbid.

Oz Perkins' debut feature film, The Blackcoat's Daughter is a great showcase of the director's unique vision for horror. Artfully presented yet horrifically violent and menacing, The Blackcoat's Daughter establishes an atmospheric dread that is unrelenting and a surprisingly twisting story that never stops being engaging despite the visceral horror. It's a slow-drip horror that doesn't provide all the answers but takes every opportunity to unnerve.

