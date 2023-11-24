The Big Picture Supernatural creator Eric Kripke originally wanted a Ford Mustang as the Winchesters' car but settled on a 1967 Chevy Impala after a mechanic's recommendation.

The Impala, lovingly called "Baby," became a beloved character on the show, serving as a bed, battering ram, and ambulance for the Winchesters.

Episodes like "Swan Song" and "Baby" celebrate the history and significance of the Impala, providing insight into the brothers' bond and showcasing the car's role in their lives.

While Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) were always the brotherly beating heart of Supernatural, any fan worth their rock salt knows that the show wouldn’t be the same without its many beloved co-stars. From angels to prophets to nerdy hackers, there was never a shortage of incredibly lovable characters to root for, but one sidekick was with the Winchesters from day one and remained with them until the end and beyond. This is, of course, their revered ‘67 Chevrolet Impala, lovingly dubbed “Baby.” The iconic car quickly became synonymous with Supernatural, acting as the site for many a manly heart-to-heart and being one of the few constants for the ever-nomadic Winchesters. What many people don’t know, however, is that Baby almost wasn’t an Impala at all.

Supernatural Two brothers follow their father's footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the earth. Release Date September 13, 2005 Cast Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver Genres Action, Adventure, Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi Rating TV-14 Seasons 15 Studio The CW Creator Eric Kripke

‘Supernatural’ Creator Eric Kripke Wanted To Use a Mustang Instead of the Show’s Signature ’67 Chevy Impala

When Supernatural creator Eric Kripke was first pitching the show, he sold it as something of a modern American Western, where Sam and Dean would “ride into town, fight the bad guys, kiss the girl, and ride out into the sunset again.” The show (at least in its early seasons) stayed pretty loyal to this original vision, and Kripke knew that if his gunslingers would be driving across the country kicking ass and taking names, finding the right trusty steed was essential. After racking his brain for the ultimate muscle car for Sam and Dean, Kripke settled on what was, in his mind, the ultimate tough-guy ride: a 60s-era Ford Mustang.

Kripke’s Mustang dream was quickly shattered when he floated his idea to a mechanic-slash-car-aficionado neighbor, who immediately informed Kripke that Mustangs are for wimps. When an affronted Kripke asked the mechanic what he'd suggest instead, the man, without missing a beat, told him a 1967 Chevrolet Impala because “you can put a body in that trunk” —or, as it would come to be, an endless arsenal of monster-fighting weapons... and the occasional body. Kripke did some research on the Impala and was immediately taken with its intimidation factor, calling it “the kind of car where if it pulled up next to you at a stoplight, you would reach over and subtly lock your door” (especially if said cars occupants are two beaten and bloodied men who look like they’ve literally been to hell and back). Kripke settled on the '67 Chevy, and the rest was history.

‘Supernatural’ Episodes Like “Swan Song” and “Baby” Celebrate the Winchesters’ Impala

Close

While the Impala was a key player as soon as she rumbled onto the scene in the Supernatural pilot, there were a few episodes that specifically celebrated what the car meant to the Winchesters. The epic Season 5 finale tells the story of how Baby came to be, rolling off the line on April 24th, 1967, and being bought by an old alcoholic before winding up at a used car lot in Lawrence, Kansas, our heroes’ hometown. “Swan Song” offers new details about the car, like the army guy jammed in the rear ashtray, the boys’ initials carved artfully into the doors, and the Lego blocks that rattle in the air vents. These intimate relics remind us of Baby's long history with the Winchesters and remind Sam of the love he has for his brother, allowing him to overcome Lucifer and stop the apocalypse.

There’s even a subtle homage to Kripke’s original intention when Dean drives a 60s Mustang in the Season 6 episode “My Heart Will Go On,” in which everything is slightly altered due to melodramatic angel Balthazar (Sebastian Roché) unsinking the Titanic and creating a bizarre domino effect. However, no episode showcased the Impala like the Season 11 episode “Baby,” which took place entirely within the confines of the vehicle. “Baby” gave us a rare insight into the brothers’ more quiet moments, when, in between bouts of overwhelming trauma, they have the chance to rest their eyes, sing along to classic rock songs, and relish the sanctuary that the Impala would always provide. Jensen Ackles became so understandably attached to the car that he was allowed to keep the main Impala after Supernatural wrapped in 2020.

The Chevy Impala Became a Beloved Character on ‘Supernatural’

Image via Warner Bros.

While any car would have done just fine in escorting the Winchesters from coast to coast, it’s hard to imagine them saving people and hunting things while driving anything other than the ‘67 Chevy Impala. The car served many different purposes for the Winchester brothers throughout Supernatural. It was a bed when they needed to crash on the road, a battering ram when they needed to crash into enemies, and occasionally an ambulance when enemies crashed too hard into them and their old army medic kits just couldn’t cut it.

The car was beaten up almost as much as the brothers themselves, being hit by semis, driven into buildings, and flipped over by clouds of demonic smoke. However, much like the Winchesters, Baby came back from the dead more times than we can count. While the Men of Letters bunker eventually took up the mantle as Sam and Dean’s permanent residence and initials were carved into solid, mahogany tables rather than the Impala’s well-loved interior, Baby would always remain what the Winchesters spent so much of their lives chasing —a home.

Supernatural can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix