There was a lot of good that came from the 15-season run of Eric Kripke’s Supernatural. Of course, for fans, we received just short of two decades of terrific television with well-penned and acted storylines alongside a wealth of other bonuses. And, for its two leading men, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, it gave the pair a life-long bond and an off-screen brotherhood as strong as the one shared between the on-screen siblings Sam and Dean, respectively. Their tight relationship only helped drive the heart, drama, and emotion from episode to episode, further giving back to the devoted fandom who tuned in week after week.

During a Supernatural panel over the weekend at MegaCon Orlando, at which Collider’s Maggie Lovitt was in attendance, Padalecki opened up about one of those intense and difficult scenes that he shared with Ackles. Over the show’s 327 episodes, Padalecki’s character, Sam, dies a multitude of times. But, the first time was all the way back in the second season, during the two-part finale. Although he didn’t need to do much during the sequence in question, Padalecki told the panel’s attendees that he struggled to get through the shoot thanks to Ackles’ perfect performance. He explained:

“At the end of Season 2, maybe the beginning of Season 3, when Sam dies, when Sam’s killed, and I’m dead in the bed… Jensen is — or Dean — is kind of like crying over Sam’s dead body, and I was there, and I was trying so hard not to breathe cause [director] Kim Manners has set the shot where it’s like over me and I have the dead makeup and stuff and Dean’s kinda going through everything. And I remember, that was a really difficult — ironically — very difficult shoot. Cause, I wanted to cry, I was hearing Jensen do his performance, and I was like, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t do it. Don’t do it. Don’t breathe.” And I was trying really hard.”

‘Supernatural’ Was Filled with Tearful Moments