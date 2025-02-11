On a show like Supernatural, the title essentially implies that most of the cast will be pretty heavily costumed. Luckily, for its leading stars, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, the everyday attire for their characters, Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, was a lot of blue jeans and long-sleeved shirts with jackets. But, when an episode involved them taking a walk on the wild side and transforming into something else, they got a taste of their co-workers’ medicine — specifically that of DJ Qualls, who appeared in the series as a werewolf named Garth.

From his first appearance in Season 7 to his last in the fifteenth and final season, Garth tagged along with the siblings to help them fight the powers of evil, oftentimes using his own supernatural powers to aid in the battle. To do so, Qualls would be forced to pop in a fake set of werewolf teeth, which led to plenty of memorable moments on set. During a Supernatural panel over the weekend at MegaCon Orlando, at which Collider’s Maggie Lovitt was in attendance, Qualls, Padalecki, Mark Sheppard, Alexander Calvert, Samantha Smith, Ruth Connell, and Jim Beaver gathered to talk about their time on the show, with Padalecki and Qualls opening up about the usage of the painfully annoying prop.

Giving credit where credit is due, Padalecki praised Qualls for his patience and persistence in using the fake teeth, telling the crowd:

“I will say having worn vampire teeth and werewolf teeth and this and that as Sam, DJ is my absolute favorite other actor/actress on the show to wear it because – in person at least — they look fucking stupid. [Laughs] And they’re really sharp, and they cut the insides of your mouth, and so they’re like, ‘Okay, let’s put the teeth in,’ and so they come in, and they dry your gums so they can put them in, and they’re like, ‘Okay, we got to cover it,’ so they pull your lip down, but they were hard… They’re like spikes. And so DJ — God love him — he would just stand there and be like, ‘I feel stupid.’”

What's a Little Drool Between Friends on the 'Supernatural' Set?