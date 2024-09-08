Confession time: I used to be really into Supernatural. I printed and taped Supernatural fan-edited images and memes to my school binder, wrote massive amounts of self-insert fanfiction in my notebooks, told everyone I wanted to get the anti-possession tattoo the second I turned 18 when I was in middle school. In my defense, everyone’s a little extra cringe in that phase of their life — and I sure haven’t grown out of it, given that I wrote 30 fanfiction pieces for Bang Brave Bang Bravern in the last six months and proselytize to anyone who will listen about my lord and savior Hound from Transformers — but hey, a little cringe is healthy. It does the body good.

However, as with most media that finds a special place in your heart, Supernatural found me during a really rough point in my life. It quickly became a comfort show for me. It was just scary and mysterious enough to connect to my interest in the supernatural and macabre, but still had plenty of humor. I remember watching the Season 4 episode “Yellow Fever” every time I was upset, and it would immediately cheer me up. However, the thing about Supernatural is that between all the silliness and the baddies of the week, it never fails to show me who the real monsters are. And even when I was 11 and watching it in the dead of night to soothe myself, I knew that John Winchester (Jeffery Dean Morgan) was the worst of the monsters in the series.

Yes, John Winchester Really Is ‘Supernatural’s Biggest Bad

I know, I know. I’m talking about a show full of demons and monsters and humans that kill and manipulate people. But in the grand scheme, a lot of the damage done by the bad monster of the week is typical collateral; it isn’t personal on the part of the monster, and while that doesn’t make it right, it’s a good parallel to real life, where bad things happen with no rhyme or reason to people every day. In fact, we even see it happen to the Winchesters themselves. Mary (Samantha Smith) is killed by the Yellow-Eyed Demon for no reason (at least, that we know of at the time) when Sam (Jared Padalecki) is only six months old, and it’s ultimately what sends John on his path of vengeance. Supernatural is about the evil we can’t control and how we manage it.

While I do sympathize with John, a man who has lost his wife in such a gruesome way and is now left to raise his two sons alone while struggling, I think he is a good example of the real monsters we can become while grieving. John constantly says he never meant to wrap his sons up in the life of a hunter, but time and time again, we see that he continued to do so, even becoming upset when Sam announces his intention to leave and attend Stanford. It’s revealed later that John regularly checked on Sam at school, and that he was worried about Sam leaving because he’d be alone and without protection. I feel that this side of John almost makes him worse. It is a parent’s job to protect their children, of course, but while John consistently had Sam’s best interests at heart (even if he was bad at showing it), we often didn’t see the same for his other son, Dean (Jensen Ackles).

The Oldest Child Trauma of ‘Supernatural’s Dean Winchester

Dean received the brunt of John’s training regiment and took over, in a sense, the role of Mary in the family as a caregiver to Sam and to John. John recounts in the Season 2 episode “In My Time of Dying” that Dean would greet him after every hunt by patting his shoulder and telling him that everything was okay. He says he should never have put that much pressure on Dean, and that he’s proud of him for taking care of their family and never complaining even once. Growing up — especially during the time that I religiously watched Supernatural — I was also a kid like Dean, saddled with a lot of responsibility and expectation when it came to caring for my four siblings. I was the good kid, the strong and steady eldest, the one that could always be relied on to do what was asked without complaint, and I related heavily to Dean because of this. I understood — and still do — what it’s like to tie all of your worth and being into what you can do for someone else, and feeling empty when you don’t have someone to care for, or something to do that earns you even that little bit of attention and praise from the people you look up to most.

It’s a kind of trauma a lot of eldest children have, and John inflicted it pretty harshly upon Dean. This isn’t to say he and Sam didn’t have their issues — they absolutely did, especially because they couldn’t see eye to eye — but John was Dean’s lifeline, whereas Dean was Sam’s. Dean needed his father, but was consistently met with more and more responsibility for less and less attention and, in the book Supernatural: John Winchester’s Journal by Alex Irvine, it’s shown that John actually spends a considerable amount of time expressing disappointment in Dean for not being up to par as a hunter and caregiver. Despite all of this, Dean still sticks up for John and the way he raised him and Sam.

‘Supernatural’ Tells Us That Monsters Are Often Close to Us

Because that’s what a monster really is, isn’t it? It’s the thing we want that we’ll do anything to get, or the person that we’d tear down heaven, hell, and earth for that barely sees we exist. John apologized for his actions, but it doesn’t change the fact that he ruined his sons’ lives in a way that can’t ever be fixed. A demon is scary, but not as scary as the man that’s supposed to take care of you making you spend days and weeks alone and saddling you with the weight of caring for a younger sibling and then calling you a disappointment while you, a child, fail. That’s personal. No one knows how to hurt you more than someone who is close to you, whether it be family or a friend, and that kind of hurt is something that permeates your life. We can clearly see this with Dean. He’s shown on a few occasions that he wishes he could leave the hunter life and settle down, but that he feels he can’t due to his obligations to his father and to Sam. The man died having never gotten the life he really wanted because of the trauma John (arguably) knowingly inflicted on him.

I am admittedly biased on this because of how I feel about Dean as a character and my own upbringing. But looking back, Supernatural taught me that monsters aren’t just things that go bump in the night. Sometimes, monsters aren’t even trying to be malicious. John was trying his best in a very bad situation, as most parents do. But sometimes, all it takes is that flip of the switch to find a monster in a person you admire, or that makes you feel safe, and it in turn makes you a new person, too — and not always for the better.

