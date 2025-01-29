If you’ve been holding off on bingeing one of the best fantasy-horror series of the century, there’s sadly not much time left. According to What’s on Netflix, all 15 seasons and 327 episodes of Supernatural are expected to leave Netflix on December 18, 2025, much like a few other CW shows. This is because the deal between the streamer and The CW, which held throughout the majority of the 2010s, is coming to an end.

It appears that the terms of the deal require each show to remain exclusively on Netflix for five years after the site obtains the final season. With that, the final batch of episodes of Supernatural landed on the streamer in November 2020, beginning the countdown to its eventual exit from the streamer. However, it's worth noting that Netflix could always renew its deal with Warner Bros. Television, which owns the underlying rights to the show, even though such hasn’t happened in the past.

Other CW shows that won’t be available on Netflix by the end of 2025 include The 100 and Arrow. Such exits have become the norm on the platform over the past few years, with three similarly high-profile titles, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and iZombie, leaving last September. Not to mention, The CW shows aren’t the only ones expected to leave Netflix, as several AMC series could be next. The outlet reports that all the AMC shows will be up for renewal over the summer, as well as some of the Disney shows, with the possibility of titles like Interview with the Vampire and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon departing from the site.

Why Haven’t You Seen ‘Supernatural?’