We’ve said it before, and we will continue to say it every time we talk about Supernatural — it’s a show about family. You can think of it as like the Olive Garden for action-packed shows about a tightly-knit group of loved ones who take on the forces of evil together. And, just like when you walk through the doors of an Olive Garden or pass a breadstick to your favorite uncle, when you join the Supernatural bandwagon, you’re family! The staying power of the Supernatural family is so strong that even now — five years after the series finale — the cast still has the power to pack out a theater at every fan convention they appear at.

Over the weekend, series stars Jared Padalecki, Mark Sheppard, Ruth Connell, Jim Beaver, DJ Qualls, Samantha Smith, and Alexander Calvert took a seat in front of the massive crowds at MegaCon in Orlando for a series-centered panel, at which Collider’s Maggie Lovitt was in attendance. While discussing how the series has become a “comfort show” for so many, Sheppard, who appeared in the title as Crowley, slammed the use of the word “fan”, explaining how — when it comes to Supernatural — it’s all about those deep, familial vibes. He said:

“What makes it so different is what the— that’s why I hate the idea of a “fan.” We always hated the word “fan.” Fan comes with fanatic, it’s a negative, it’s always been a negative. Supernatural family is seeing what people do with other people in conjunction with the show. Sharing the show, sharing lives, doing stuff. My friends here do a lot of charity work, do a lot of things that they care about. It’s enormous. But you guys make it bigger. It’s not a normal thing. It’s a wonderful antidote as far as I’m concerned to the craziness in the world.”

The 'Supernatural' Cast Talks Fighting Demons On Screen and Off