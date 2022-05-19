With the introduction of Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight to the MCU, the universe is becoming increasingly supernatural. Sure Doctor Strange and Wanda have been around for a while, but now the supernatural corner of the MCU is growing fast.

Moon Knight is cool, being the fist of Egyptian God Khonshu, but there are other supernatural characters in the Marvel Universe that have the potential to be even cooler additions to the MCU.

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider is essentially what you would get if you asked an edgy 12-year-old what an awesome character is. He's a flaming skeleton in a leather jacket who rides a motorcycle and damns evil to Hell when he's not fighting bad guys with The Avengers.

The Johnny Blaze iteration of the character was brought to life on the big screen by the legendary Nicolas Cage, and the Robbie Reyes version, who drives a flaming car instead of a motorcycle, was played by Gabriel Luna on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Brother Voodoo

Brother Voodoo may not be the most well-known or beloved character in the Marvel Universe, but he's still pretty cool. He is a master sorcerer of the ancient voodoo arts and can summon the spirit of his brother from the afterlife. He has even taken over for Doctor Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe.

Comic books don't exactly have the greatest history of treating characters of color very well, and a Black character named Brother Voodoo certainly falls into some harmful stereotypes. However, recent versions of the character have done significant work to update him, making him very much ready for a MCU debut.

Blade

Blade is a vampire who hunts down other vampires with swords. That's pretty cool. In comic books, being cool can take you a long way. Blade might not have many incredible storylines, but the concept of his character has taken him a long way.

Blade is so cool, that he became one of the first Marvel characters to get a major film adaptation, after Howard The Duck of course. Wesley Snipes' portrayal has become iconic, and Mahershala Ali's upcoming MCU debut as Blade is sure to once again prove him to be utterly cool.

Mephisto

Mephisto is essentially the devil who messes with the lives of Marvel superheroes. He is probably best known for causing the end of Spider-Man's marriage to Mary Jane. When Aunt May's life was at risk, Peter searched the entire Marvel Universe for some way to save her. The only option that panned out was to trade his marriage to Mephisto for her life.

Sure, plenty of villains have taken lives, but only Mephisto can say that he's taken something more than that. He's taken a superhero's ability to love. Without love, Spider-Man could never find his true happiness. Now that's pretty cool.

Daimon Hellstrom

Daimon Hellstrom is the son of Satan who fights on the side of good against his father. Whether his dad likes it or not, though, Daimon controls his own dimension of Hell with grants him limitless power. Often, Daimon has fought bad guys alongside The Defenders, using his knowledge of the demonic world to save lives.

As the world of comic book adaptations continues to grow larger, even smaller characters like Hellstrom have had their time in the sun, having been played by Tom Austen on Hulu's Hellstrom. Few people are cooler than a rebel, and disobeying Satan is the ultimate rebellion.

Werewolf By Night

Marvel Comics hasn't exclusively worked in the world of superheroes. They've dabbled in romance comics, crime comics, and, in the case of Werewolf By Night, horror comics. Werewolf By Night is a character who is exactly what he sounds like, a man who turns into a werewolf at night. Partly due to a lack of interest in the monster and their depiction in young-adult aimed entertainment, people seem to have forgotten just how cool werewolves are. So sure, he may just be a werewolf, but that doesn't change how awesome he is.

The second Werewolf By Night, co-created by The Black-Eyed Peas member Taboo, is set to make his live-action debut in his own MCU Halloween Special later this year played by Gael Garcia Bernal.

Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff's life has been incredibly complicated. She started life as the evil mutant daughter of Magneto, then swapped sides and became an Avenger, fell in love with a synthezoid, used magic to create children, then, with three words, wiped out all the mutants, and later found out she was an Inhuman, suffered a few mental breaks, and so on and so forth. Through it all, she's remained one of the most compelling characters in the Marvel Universe.

Wanda's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been just as complicated as her comic book counterpart, hitting a lot of the major character points. Elizabeth Olsen's nuanced performance gives the character life. Especially after the events of WandaVision and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Scarlet Witch is one of the main reasons to keep up with the MCU.

Hannibal King

Hannibal King is probably one of the more obscure Marvel characters, yet with a concept as strong as he has, he should be one of the premiere characters of the Marvel Universe. He's a vampire detective! How awesome is that? Solving crimes and sucking blood.

Surprisingly enough, for a character no one really knows about, he was played by Ryan Reynolds in a live-action movie. Granted, that movie was Blade: Trinity, the oft-forgotten finale to the Blade trilogy, but still, it's better than nothing.

Dormammu

Dormammu is so much cooler than the floating head he was portrayed as in Doctor Strange. He's a force of nature. An evil one for sure, but a force nonetheless. Primarily the archenemy of Doctor Strange, Dormammu is known to be causing chaos around the cosmos and across the mystical world.

Dormammu is one of, if not the most powerful magical entities of the Marvel Universe. He can do just about anything. He's essentially a god. That's what makes him such a formidable foe. How can you fight the all-powerful?

Man-Thing

After the success of DC Comics' Swamp Thing, Marvel decided they needed their own swamp-dwelling thing, so they created the Giant-Sized Man-Thing. The creature's primary ability has to do with people's emotions. He's enraged by people's fear and can sense evil. This, combined with his grotesque appearance and lack of communication skills makes him one of the coolest and scariest creatures in the entire Marvel Universe.

Weirdly enough, for a creature with strong moral abilities, Man-Thing isn't exactly known for seeking out evil to fight as much as just happening upon some evil. In 2005, the character was played by Conan Stevens in the Sci-Fi Channel movie, Man-Thing. Comic book movies have changed a lot since 2005, and it would be really cool to see this monster get better treatment on the silver screen.

