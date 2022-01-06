The Big Picture Colorado, Illinois, and Indiana are tied as the eighth-most haunted states on Supernatural with 18 appearances each.

Nebraska, Missouri, and Ohio are also frequented by the Winchesters on their supernatural adventures, with 24 to 27 episodes in each state.

Kansas is the most haunted state on Supernatural , with 160 episodes set there, thanks to the Winchesters' deep connection and history with the state.

After 15 seasons, Supernatural saw the Winchester brothers travel all across the United States to save as many people and hunt as many things as they possibly could. As Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) rambled along, they passed through and became familiar with plenty of states in the Union. But as the series went on, Supernatural was less of a "road-show" and localized itself to a more central location (i.e. the Men of Letters' Bunker). This made it easier for the brothers to lie low and plan their next steps in preventing the latest Apocalypses. But early on, Supernatural lived on the road. The dingy motels, open highways, and classic rock became staples of the paranormal series that have lived on beyond the show's tonal shifts and ever-changing showrunners.

Here, we've compiled a list of the most haunted states on Supernatural based solely on how many times each appears in the series, which for this list means they've shown up 18 times or more. So kick back, put on your favorite mullet rock bands, and drive with us through the Winchesters' favorite states.

10 Colorado

18 Episodes

One of the most beautiful of the Western mountain states, Colorado is the second state the Winchesters ever worked a case on the show ("Wendigo") and finds itself tied with Illinois and Indiana as the eighth most visited state on Supernatural. The Centennial State was home to at least one wendigo, a vampire clan, a pack of Malayan cicada spirits, lots of demons, and even the Horseman War (Titus Welliver) before the Winchesters took them out. In Monument, Sam, Dean, and Ruby (Katie Cassidy) took a stand against a group of demons planning on decimating the town ("Jus In Bello"), and in Rock Ridge, Dean struggled to get over his ghost-sickness which was slowly warping his mind ("Yellow Fever"). Some of the boy's most iconic, and most dangerous, cases were worked in Colorado, and that makes it one of the most haunted places in the country.

Most Visited Town: Manning, CO - A fictional city that was the home of one of John Winchester's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) old hunting buddies, Daniel Elkins (Terence Kelly), as well as the demon-killing Colt.

9 Illinois

18 Episodes

Like Colorado, Illinois is also tied as the eighth-most haunted state on Supernatural, though to be honest, it seems like it should be much higher on the list. One of the boy's earliest cases, investigating the haunted Roosevelt asylum ("Asylum"), was worked in Rockford, and later that season they fought against Meg (Nicki Aycox) and her Daevas in Chicago ("Shadow"). This isn't even to mention the other ghosts, special children, djinn, demons, and angels who appeared across the Land of Lincoln over the years (Castiel's vessel, Jimmy, is from Pontiac). But what stands out most in Illinois is the city of Chicago, which, as it turns out, is run by a secret mafia made up of five monster families including werewolves, shapeshifters, djinn, ghouls, and sirens ("Bloodlines"). If that doesn't make Illinois the most haunted place, then I don't know what does, but Sam and Dean never made it back to the Windy City to help.

Most Visited Town: Chicago, IL - Big monster conspiracy aside, Dean returned to make a deal with Death (Julian Richings) and the boys came back to take down Dick Roman (James Patrick Stuart) a few years later.

8 Indiana

18 Episodes

The final state tied for eighth place is the "Crossroads of America" itself, Indiana. Made popular more recently by Stranger Things, Supernatural put the paranormal in Indiana years ago when the Winchesters faced threats like Bloody Mary in Fort Wayne ("Bloody Mary"), a Norse fertility god in the fictional Burkitsville ("Scarecrow"), a group of changelings in Cicero ("The Kids Are Alright"), and a bunch of angry gods outside of Muncie ("Hammer of the Gods"), not to mention the other classics like demons and ghosts. But what makes Indiana unique is Dean's personal connection to the state, specifically to Lisa Braeden (Cindy Sampson) and her son Ben (Nicholas Elia), who may-or-may-not actually be Dean's kid. Because of his time with them, Indiana ranks a bit higher than most of the lower 48, but we'll let it slide since it was Sam's final wish before he went to Hell ("Swan Song").

Most Visited Town: Cicero, IN - The hometown of Lisa and their "not-son" Ben, the Winchesters spent a lot of time in Cicero. Especially Dean, who took a year off hunting to live with the Braeden's between Seasons 5 and 6.

7 Iowa

20 Episodes

From beating the terrifying Hook Man legend ("Hook Man") to investigating the deaths of different magicians ("Criss Angel is a Douchebag"), Iowa is prominently featured on Supernatural are a recurring haunting place for demons, ghosts, Leviathans, religious cults, and Native American monsters. This Midwestern state was home to the terrifying Kohonta ("Don't Go In The Woods") as well as the off-the-grid fundamentalists known as the Petersons ("American Nightmare"). Iowa was never afraid to get weird and became a frequent hunting ground for the Winchesters, though they rarely visited the same town twice. More than not, Iowa was a "drive-through" state that the boys used to get to wherever else they were going, and yet, it seemed that The Hawkeye State just had enough high strangeness to keep them around.

Most Visited Town: Salvation, IA - The fictional town where the Winchesters decide to take the fight to the Yellow-Eyed Demon. Salvation only barely appears twice, making it the only place in Iowa to show up more than once.

6 Nebraska

24 Episodes

The neighboring state to the boy's hometown of Lebanon, Kansas, it makes sense that Nebraska would be one of the most visited places on Supernatural. The Winchesters spent a lot of time in Nebraska, even early on in the series, especially at the Harville's Roadhouse in the second season. The Roadhouse, set somewhere in rural Nebraska, was home to Ellen (Samantha Ferris), Jo (Alona Tal), and Ash (Chad Lindberg), who helped the boys on various cases throughout Season 2 before being burned to the ground by demons ("All Hell Breaks Loose, Part 1"). Still, after they acquired the Men of Letters Bunker in Season 8, the boys spent even more time in "Beautiful Nebraska," fighting Kitsunes in Lincoln ("The Girl Next Door"), the Frankensteins in Omaha ("Dark Dynasty"), and even an alternate version of the archangel Michael ("The Spear").

Most Visited Town: Harville's Roadhouse - While not a town, the Roadhouse marked the most popular Nebraskan destination for Sam and Dean. That said, the most visited towns are actually a tie between Lincoln and Omaha.

5 Missouri

25 Episodes

The Ozarks is a great place for monsters to hide, but even they can't hide from the Winchesters. The brothers first arrived in Missouri as early as Season 1 to face off against a shapeshifter who disguised itself as Dean, marking the brother's first troubles with the law ("Skin"). They also took on a racist ghost truck in Cape Giradeau ("Route 666"), some demons in Jefferson City ("Devil's Trap"), and the Devil (Mark Pellegrino) himself at the bloody and historic Carthage ("Abandon All Hope..."). That's not even to mention Dean's time in an alternate timeline where Lucifer possessed Sam and destroyed all of Kansas City, which was rabid with people infected by the demonic Croatoan virus ("The End"). The Mother of the West has been prominently displayed on Supernatural, earning her rightful place on this list.

Most Visited Town: St. Louis, MO - Appearing in eight different episodes, St. Louis takes the cake at the Winchesters' most-visited Missourian location. Besides their Kansas home, it's the Winchesters most worked-in city.

4 Ohio

27 Episodes

The boys love Ohio, or at least they seem to, because they work a lot of cases up there. It makes sense though, as the series creator Eric Kripke was born and raised in Toledo, which the boys visited way back in the first season's "Bloody Mary." Sam and Dean also fought against some live-action fairytales in Springfield ("Tall Tales"), a voice-changing Crocotta in Milan ("Long-Distance Call"), the Trickster (Richard Speight Jr.), who threw them into TV Land, outside of Wellington ("Changing Channels"), and lots of other creatures along the way. The Birthplace of Aviation's monsters are no match for the Winchesters, though, as they effectively dispatch their foes with their expert-level hunting experience.

Most Visited Town: Kripke's Hollow, OH - The fictional town was home to Chuck (Rob Benedict) when he was still writing the Supernatural books. Dayton comes close though, as the Apocalypse World version appeared twice.

3 Massachusetts

40 Episodes

Definitely not a state you'd expect to be near the top of the list, so you can thank Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard) for this one. This New England staple was actually the home of Crowley's lair at the abandoned Needham Asylum, which the Winchesters stormed in Season 11's "Our Little World." Besides Crowley's earthly base of operations, the boys spent some time in Sea Pines hunting a ghost ship with Bela Talbot (Lauren Cohan) in "Red Sky at Morning" and returned to Sturbridge in "Malleus Maleficarum" to take down a coven of witches. Sam also got his body jacked in Housatonic ("Swap Meat"), and Andover even got a few passing mentions throughout the show. Still, the fact that the King of Hell's lair was in Old Mass makes this state one of the most haunted in the Union.

Most Visited Town: Fall River, MA - The same town as the famous Lizzie Borden case just so happens to be where Crowley's Lair resides this side of Hell.

2 South Dakota

55 Episodes

Just as you could thank Crowley for Massachusetts, you can thank Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver) for South Dakota's spot on this list. At the end of Season 1, the boys reunite with their father figure and begin to visit him more often as the series continued, mostly to come up with a game plan to take down the Devil or Dick Roman. Even after Bobby's death, Sam and Dean would return to Sioux Falls often to visit Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) and her wayward home of misplaced teenagers. The boys make it out there at least once a season for some reason or another, whether it's to trap a demon ("Devil's Trap"), fight Apocalyptic ghosts ("Are You There God? It's Me, Dean Winchester"), rescue innocent girls from vampires ("Alex Annie Alexis Ann"), and deal with alternate reality psychos ("The Scar"). After all, who doesn't love The Mount Rushmore State?

Most Visited Town: Sioux Falls, SD - Bobby's hometown and the home of the misplaced Wayward Sisters, Sioux Falls became somewhat of a second home for Sam and Dean... Guess that explains why they couldn't stay away!

1 Kansas

160 Episodes

Yes, the vast majority of Supernatural episodes take place in the Winchesters' home state of Kansas. The boys were born in Lawerence and lost their mother, Mary (Samantha Smith), there to the Yellow-Eyed Demon. Sam and Dean would return home often, be it to face their mother's ghost ("Home") or via angelic time-travel ("The Song Remains The Same"). In fact, the final battle between Michael (Jake Abel) and Lucifer was set to take place at the infamous Stull Cemetary at the end of Season 5's "Swan Song." The boys would work a lot of cases in Kansas over the years, especially once they discovered the Men of Letters Bunker in Lebanon, which became their new home and base of operations until the series finale "Carry On." Also, it's fitting that The Sunflower State would be Supernatural's most popular destination given that the band Kansas' song "Carry On Wayward Son" is the series unofficial theme song.

Most Visited Town: Lebanon, KS - With 135 different Bunker appearances, the boys spent more time at their new home than anywhere else.

Supernatural is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

